Big 12 Tournament 2022: Betting Tips for Round 1 Odds, Spreads and Over-Under

The two regular-season meetings between West Virginia and Kansas State featured 139 and 151 points.

So Wednesday's No. 8 vs. No. 9 clash will be intriguing because of the high amount of points expected from both sides.

West Virginia's defense gives up 68.5 points per game, but that total was eclipsed by opponents in 13 of the team's 14 Big 12 losses. The Mountaineers turned in one solid defensive performance in a conference loss, holding the Texas Tech Red Raiders to 60 points on February 5.

Kansas State played better basketball for stretches of Big 12 play, but its form dropped off over the past three weeks.

Bruce Weber's team has allowed more than 73 points in every contest of its ongoing five-game losing streak. It allowed more than 70 points in 11 of its 12 league defeats. The lone exception was a 60-57 home loss to the TCU Horned Frogs on January 12.

Neither team is particularly good and likely will not challenge Kansas in the quarterfinals, but they should at least play an exciting game to kick off the festivities at T-Mobile Center.

