ACC Tournament 2022: Betting Tips for Round 2 Odds, Spreads and Over-Under

0 of 3

Ben McKeown/Associated Press

The ACC's bubble teams have a clear directive for their second-round games in Brooklyn, New York, on Wednesday.

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Virginia Cavaliers and Virginia Tech Hokies can't afford losses to their respective opponents, who won first-round games Tuesday.

Defeats at the ACC tournament Wednesday could doom the NCAA men's basketball tournament hopes of the two Virginia schools and put Wake Forest in more peril.

As of Wednesday morning, ESPN's Joe Lunardi had Wake Forest on the "Last Four Byes" line, Virginia Tech as one of the "First Four Out" and Virginia in the "Next Four Out" column.

Virginia Tech has revenge on its mind after it lost to the Clemson Tigers to end the regular season, while Virginia and Wake Forest should handle two of the weaker sides in the conference.

The Cavaliers are a smaller favorite on the point spread compared to the Demon Deacons, and they could be a smarter betting target since their offense frustrated the Louisville Cardinals in the teams' two regular-season meetings.