ACC Tournament 2022: Betting Tips for Round 2 Odds, Spreads and Over-Under
The ACC's bubble teams have a clear directive for their second-round games in Brooklyn, New York, on Wednesday.
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Virginia Cavaliers and Virginia Tech Hokies can't afford losses to their respective opponents, who won first-round games Tuesday.
Defeats at the ACC tournament Wednesday could doom the NCAA men's basketball tournament hopes of the two Virginia schools and put Wake Forest in more peril.
As of Wednesday morning, ESPN's Joe Lunardi had Wake Forest on the "Last Four Byes" line, Virginia Tech as one of the "First Four Out" and Virginia in the "Next Four Out" column.
Virginia Tech has revenge on its mind after it lost to the Clemson Tigers to end the regular season, while Virginia and Wake Forest should handle two of the weaker sides in the conference.
The Cavaliers are a smaller favorite on the point spread compared to the Demon Deacons, and they could be a smarter betting target since their offense frustrated the Louisville Cardinals in the teams' two regular-season meetings.
ACC Tournament Round 2 Schedule and Odds
No. 9 Syracuse (-1) vs. No. 8 Florida State (Over/Under: 146) (noon ET, ESPN)
No. 13 Boston College vs. No. 5 Wake Forest (-10) (O/U: 141.5) (2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
No. 10 Clemson vs. No. 7 Virginia Tech (-4.5) (O/U: 131) (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2)
No. 11 Louisville vs. No. 6 Virginia (-6) (O/U: 123.5) (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Clemson vs. Virginia Tech (-4.5)
Virginia Tech creeped toward the NCAA tournament bubble with nine wins in its last 11 ACC regular-season games.
The Hokies are on the wrong side of the bubble because they do not have many quality wins. Their best non-conference victory is over the St. Bonaventure Bonnies, who had their struggles in the Atlantic 10 this season.
Virginia Tech turned up its defensive efficiency in recent weeks to even have a chance of leaping over to the right side of the bubble. The Hokies held five of their past eight opponents under 60 points. They also restricted the North Carolina Tar Heels to 65 points in a February 19 defeat.
They slipped up at Clemson on Saturday, but the Hokies have a chance to avenge that loss right away and keep pushing toward the field of 68.
Justyn Mutts and the Virginia Tech offense shot well below their season averages Saturday. The Hokies average 69.6 points per game and shoot 46.7 percent from the field but were 37.3 percent from the field last time out.
Clemson's defense was exploited by a handful of ACC teams. The Tigers experienced a six-game losing streak in February in which they conceded more than 70 points in every game. As long as Virginia Tech shoots better Wednesday, it should produce a much better result against Clemson.
The Hokies used a balanced game to reach the outer ring of the bubble, and if they employ a similar game plan to down Clemson, they will have a shot at a quality win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the quarterfinals.
Louisville vs. Virginia (-6)
Virginia has somehow made its way toward the NCAA tournament bubble despite having an off season in a down ACC.
The Cavaliers used a road victory over the Duke Blue Devils and a regular-season sweep of the Miami Hurricanes to bolster their resume in February.
Tony Bennett's team needs to reach the ACC tournament quarterfinals to have a shot at earning another quality win against the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Virginia should earn its first win at Barclays Center in easy fashion against a Louisville team it held to 113 points in two regular-season meetings.
The Cavaliers held the Cardinals to 17 first-half points at the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday. They let Louisville back into the game in the second half, but they still won by 10 points.
Louisville held only three of its past 14 opponents beneath 70 points. That type of defense does not win games against quality teams in March.
As long as Virginia imposes its defensive will during Wednesday's nightcap, it should break away and cover the spread as it sets up a clash with North Carolina.
