Pac-12 Tournament 2022: Betting Tips for Round 1 Odds, Spreads and Over-Under

Pac-12 Tournament 2022: Betting Tips for Round 1 Odds, Spreads and Over-UnderMarch 9, 2022
The first round of the Pac-12 tournament has some interesting dynamics in play.
The Arizona State Sun Devils come into Las Vegas as one of the hottest teams in the conference, and they could extend their hot run with a win over the Stanford Cardinal.
Bobby Hurley's team may not make a deep enough push to land in the NCAA men's basketball tournament, but it could be a dangerous out for the top-seeded Arizona Wildcats in a potential rivalry matchup in the quarterfinals.
Arizona State produced seven wins in its final eight regular-season games thanks to a tremendous defense that held every opponent to 65 or fewer points. The Sun Devils even limited the UCLA Bruins to 66 points in their lone loss during that stretch.
The second game to tip off in Las Vegas lost some of its buzz given the Oregon Ducks will be without senior guard Will Richardson.
Oregon is still favored to beat Oregon State, but a victory may be harder to earn without one of its top point producers.
Pac-12 Tournament Round 1 Schedule and Odds
No. 9 Stanford vs. No. 8 Arizona State (-4.5) (Over/Under 129.5) (3 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network)
No. 12 Oregon State vs. No. 5 Oregon (-9.5) (O/U: 143) (5:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network)
No. 10 California vs. No. 7 Washington State (-8) (O/U: 125.5) (9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network)
No. 11 Utah vs. No. 6 Washington (-2) (O/U: 141) (11:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Stanford vs. Arizona State (-4.5)
The Stanford Cardinal know firsthand how tough the Arizona State defense has been of late.
Stanford was held to 56 points Saturday in a loss to Sun Devils. The Cardinal scored 79 points in a victory in the first meeting with Arizona State on January 22.
The Sun Devils defense's improvement means Wednesday's opener in Las Vegas could play out more like the regular-season finale.
Bobby Hurley's squad turned things around with a 58-55 win over the Washington State Cougars on February 12. The Sun Devils are 7-1 with 57.1 points allowed per game in that stretch.
Arizona State's offense hit the 70-point mark on four occasions during that run. That stretch saw the Sun Devils have an average margin of victory of 14.5 points.
If Arizona State's defense shows up to Las Vegas, it could halt Stanford's offense and be a stingy opponent for Arizona's top-rated offense in the quarterfinal round.
Five of Arizona State's past seven wins came by five points or more, and if its defensive form continues, it will cover the spread with ease.
The 129.5 under should also be in play if Arizona State's defense translates to a neutral court.
Oregon State vs. Oregon (Under 143)
Oregon is typically one of the top national title contenders out of the Pac-12, but nothing seems to be going right for Dana Altman's team.
Oregon enters Las Vegas on a three-game losing streak, during which it lost by double figures to the Washington State Cougars and Washington Huskies. The Ducks defense has been awful in their recent defeats, allowing more than 75 points in each of their past five losses.
The good news for Oregon is its defense should get better against an Oregon State team it held to 56 points on January 29.
Oregon State's offense produced 70 points on five occasions in Pac-12 play. The past two occurrences were in games that went to overtime.
The combination of Oregon State's average offense and Oregon being without Will Richardson, who leads the Ducks with 14.1 points per game, makes the under a great play.
Oregon's offense could take a few minutes to adjust without Richardson. The guard's absence and the Ducks' recent form make them hard to trust as a nine-point favorite.
The under appears to be the safer play in a rivalry matchup between programs that have not lived up to expectations this season.
