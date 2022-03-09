Pac-12 Tournament 2022: Betting Tips for Round 1 Odds, Spreads and Over-Under

0 of 3

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The first round of the Pac-12 tournament has some interesting dynamics in play.

The Arizona State Sun Devils come into Las Vegas as one of the hottest teams in the conference, and they could extend their hot run with a win over the Stanford Cardinal.

Bobby Hurley's team may not make a deep enough push to land in the NCAA men's basketball tournament, but it could be a dangerous out for the top-seeded Arizona Wildcats in a potential rivalry matchup in the quarterfinals.

Arizona State produced seven wins in its final eight regular-season games thanks to a tremendous defense that held every opponent to 65 or fewer points. The Sun Devils even limited the UCLA Bruins to 66 points in their lone loss during that stretch.

The second game to tip off in Las Vegas lost some of its buzz given the Oregon Ducks will be without senior guard Will Richardson.

Oregon is still favored to beat Oregon State, but a victory may be harder to earn without one of its top point producers.