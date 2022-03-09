Big East Tournament 2022: Betting Tips for Round 1 Odds, Spreads and Over-Under

2 of 3

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Xavier enters the Big East tournament on the "Last Four In" line on the latest NCAA tournament projection from ESPN's Joe Lunardi.

The Musketeers fell down to the bubble with a string of five losses, including two against the St. John's Red Storm, that devalued their resume a bit.

Xavier has some nice non-conference wins over the Ohio State Buckeyes, Oklahoma State Cowboys and Virginia Tech Hokies propping up its resume. So Travis Steele's team has a clear path to exiting the bubble conversation in New York, and that starts with beating the Butler Bulldogs.

Butler enters Madison Square Garden on a five-game skid and off a loss to the Villanova Wildcats in which it managed to score just 59 points.

LaVall Jordan's squad dealt with injuries for most of the season and has been outclassed recently, with three of its past five losses coming by eight points or more.

Butler played Xavier tight in their meeting February 2, but the two-point game came at the start of Xavier's skid. The Musketeers won the first clash by 15 points January 7.

Xavier let out a ton of frustration on Georgetown on Saturday by putting up 97 points in a 22-point victory, and that play should carry over into Madison Square Garden.

The Musketeers have two clear marks to hit on the scoreboard to nail down a win. They need to score more than 74 points and hold Butler beneath 70. Xavier scored 74 or more points in six of its eight Big East victories, and it won four of those contests by holding opponents under 70 points.

Butler reached the 70-point mark on three occasions in its 11 Big East defeats. If Xavier's defense limits the Bulldogs' scoring potential, a win and a cover should be in the Musketeers' future.