Big Ten Tournament 2022: Betting Tips for Round 1 Odds, Spreads and Over-Under

0 of 3

John Fisher/Getty Images

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have looked more like a team hungry to reach the NCAA men's basketball tournament than the second-worst team in the Big Ten lately.

Nebraska comes into the Big Ten tournament on a three-game winning streak that started after Fred Hoiberg's return as head coach was confirmed for next season.

The Cornhuskers pulled off road victories over the Penn State Nittany Lions, Ohio State Buckeyes and Wisconsin Badgers to close out the regular season. And that winning run should make Nebraska the most popular double-digit seed to bet on across the power-conference tournaments.

Nebraska opens its postseason campaign in Indianapolis against the Northwestern Wildcats, who have two wins in their past seven games.

Northwestern has two victories over Nebraska this season, but they both occurred before the latter's hot run started.

Wednesday's first-round nightcap features Penn State and the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The 14th-seeded Gophers have one win since February 15 and look to be headed for an early exit.