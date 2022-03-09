SEC Tournament 2022: Betting Tips for Round 1 Odds, Spreads and Over-Under

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Conference championship week is well underway, and it's time for the SEC to join the fray on Wednesday.

The SEC tournament opens with a pair of first-round matchups at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., which is hosting the event for only the second time (and the first since 2009).

Wednesday's matchups will feature the four teams that finished at the bottom of the SEC standings this season. No. 10-seeded Vanderbilt will take on No. 14 Georgia, while No. 12 Missouri and No. 13 Ole Miss will go head-to-head.

The path to a tournament championship will be more challenging for these four teams, as they'll need to win five games in five days. And they'll have to go through some tough competition, including the top four seeds, each of which received a double bye into the quarterfinals.

Here's a look at the schedule for the 2022 SEC tournament, followed by odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) and betting tips for the first-round contests.