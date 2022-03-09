Steelers' Top Players to Prioritize in 2022 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers face a handful of tough decisions at the start of NFL free agency.

The team has a few key defensive players set to hit the market, but it has to manage its offseason approach with how it takes on its quarterback vacancy.

Head coach Mike Tomlin and his staff may be more inclined to land a young quarterback through the NFL draft because of the lack of strong free-agent options at the position. As of Wednesday morning, Jimmy Garoppolo would still have to be acquired through a trade.

Re-signing some of the top defensive free agents may be the best approach off the bat, especially if the quarterback focus is on the draft and Mason Rudolph.

The secondary needs to be one of the first non-quarterback positions addressed since Joe Haden, Terrell Edmunds and Ahkello Witherspoon are set to be free agents.

Pittsburgh still has to sign Minkah Fitzpatrick to a contract extension, so that may limit its chances to re-sign more than one of those players.

Offensively, JuJu Smith-Schuster is the most notable free agent, but he isn't the top offensive player who should be brought back by the Steelers when free agency opens.