Packers' Top 2022 NFL Draft Targets After Aaron Rodgers' Contract

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers can officially come off Aaron Rodgers Watch 2022.

The two-time reigning NFL MVP committed to coming back to Green Bay in 2022. Pat McAfee revealed Rodgers' decision on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, ending the wait to find out who would be under center in Lambeau Field next season.

While a contract is still being worked out, the front office can now move forward with a plan to continue building a Super Bowl contender around the team's star quarterback.

Part of that means coming up with a plan for the NFL draft. The Packers will undoubtedly make some moves in free agency, but with the cap restraints that come from having the league's worst cap figure—they are $49.2 million over the cap, per Spotrac—the draft is going to be an important avenue to improving the roster.

The Packers own the 28th pick, along with Nos. 59 and 92 in the top 100. It will be important for them to find immediate contributors who can maximize the Rodgers title window.