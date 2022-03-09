Packers' Top 2022 NFL Draft Targets After Aaron Rodgers' ContractMarch 9, 2022
Packers' Top 2022 NFL Draft Targets After Aaron Rodgers' Contract
The Green Bay Packers can officially come off Aaron Rodgers Watch 2022.
The two-time reigning NFL MVP committed to coming back to Green Bay in 2022. Pat McAfee revealed Rodgers' decision on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, ending the wait to find out who would be under center in Lambeau Field next season.
While a contract is still being worked out, the front office can now move forward with a plan to continue building a Super Bowl contender around the team's star quarterback.
Part of that means coming up with a plan for the NFL draft. The Packers will undoubtedly make some moves in free agency, but with the cap restraints that come from having the league's worst cap figure—they are $49.2 million over the cap, per Spotrac—the draft is going to be an important avenue to improving the roster.
The Packers own the 28th pick, along with Nos. 59 and 92 in the top 100. It will be important for them to find immediate contributors who can maximize the Rodgers title window.
WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas
The long-standing notion that Green Bay needs to draft a receiver in the first round is probably overstated. After all, Rodgers is coming off an MVP season wherein his top receivers were Davante Adams (second-rounder), Allen Lazard (UDFA) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (fifth-rounder).
However, if Treylon Burks (scouting report) drops all the way down to the 28th pick, it would behoove the Packers to think about making him the first receiver they have taken in the first round since Javon Walker in 2002.
And that's the exact scenario that plays out in Bleacher Report's post-combine mock draft.
Burks' frame (6'2", 225 pounds) makes him an intriguing option on the outside, and he showed a knack for making things happen with the ball in his hands at Arkansas.
There were some blazing times at the combine. Burks' 4.5 in the 40-yard dash and 33" vertical failed to stand out, so his stock could be down. But if some clubs are going to pass on a 225-pound receiver because of his 40-time, that's a mistake the Packers should be happy to take advantage of.
DL Logan Hall, Houston
Helping out Rodgers through the draft doesn't necessarily mean taking an offensive player. Continuing to put an elite defense on the field is going to be important.
To that end, Logan Hall (scouting report) is someone who would make a lot of sense toward the end of the first round. The Houston defensive lineman is a unique prospect in that he has the length at 6'6 ⅛" and 32 ¾" arms to play on the edge or bump inside.
He provides great versatility because he has the strength and power to play anywhere from 3-technique to edge. That's a plus in Green Bay's scheme.
Given the Packers' cap situation, either Za'Darius Smith or Preston Smith could be a cap casualty. Rashan Gary proved he can be an elite pass-rusher last season, but drafting Hall could help smooth over the loss of one of the Smiths while helping to beef up the interior.
Kenny Clark was last season ranked 13th among all interior defenders by PFF, but Hall could be seen as an upgrade over just about anyone else.
S Daxton Hill, Michigan
The Packers have a history of favoring agile prospects in the draft. Last year, they used a first-round pick on cornerback Eric Stokes after he posted a relative athletic score of 9.37.
They could go back to the robust defensive back well by taking Michigan safety Daxton Hill (scouting report). To call Hill a safety isn't particularly accurate, even if that's his listed position.
The Wolverines used him as a defensive chess piece. According to his PFF draft profile, he primarily played the slot but also took snaps pretty much everywhere else, including 20 on the defensive line.
Hill was a star of the combine, posting a 8.91 RAS, per MathBomb, which included elite speed and agility grades. His testing numbers included a 4.38 40-yard dash and 6.57 three-cone time.
He would be an immediate upgrade over Chandon Sullivan in the slot. He would team up with Jaire Alexander and Stokes to form one of the best young defensive backfields in the league.