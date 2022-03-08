WWE 2K22: Tips and Strategies for Building an Effective Superstar for MyRise

Credit: WWE

One of the most popular elements of the WWE video game series is the Create-A-Superstar mode that allows you to craft a male or female competitor from scratch. It returns in WWE 2K22, available Tuesday for those purchasing the Deluxe or nWo 4-Life editions and everywhere Friday.

You pick the style of wrestler they are—their gimmick, their persona and their outfits—and then guide them through the everyday grind of the MyRise mode.

With over 50 hours of gameplay, incorporating 1,000 matches and two separate storylines (one for men, one for women), the mode shakes up the old MyCareer mode, making it the most expansive and realistic to date.

What strategies will help you achieve the most success as you chase WWE immortality?

Be Original

One of the biggest complaints about the current WWE product is the lack of originality across the board. There are a ton of great wrestlers, but everyone looks and feels the same. There is a very real lack of creativity and originality on Raw and SmackDown.

WWE 2K22 features hundreds of different outfit possibilities ranging from battle wear and formal wear to cosplay and futuristic.

Do not be afraid to go over the top with your choices. Create a character, make him or her distinctly different from anyone else on WWE programming. Better yet, make the character an extension of the player.

Give it a punny name. You can choose from any number of face and body types and ensure your Superstar looks exactly as you want him or her to. There are countless hair and facial hair options to choose from.

You can customize everything about your chosen wrestler down to body hair, tattoos and piercings.

Put your creativity to work and create the next great Superstar for fans to create and support on their road to the top of WWE. This is your chance to be Vince McMahon and conceive a character that will rival "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan as the biggest of all time.

Or The Ultimate Warrior and The Undertaker as the most enduring.

Be Aware of Gameplay Changes

Marcus Stewart of Game Informer said of the new controls and grappling system in his review in progress: "I'm torn on this system. Though it does prevent matches from devolving into nonstop countering, I've found the guessing game aspect a bit annoying. There's no way to know what your opponent will do, so instead of deciding which button to press, I always chose heavy grapple."

The change in the grappling puts greater emphasis on the style of wrestler you create.

You have the option of selecting a striker, technician, powerhouse or high-flyer and from there, can choose your weight class. Options include cruiserweight, light heavyweight, heavyweight or super heavyweight.

With the changes mentioned by Stewart and the new Breaker system making it more difficult to execute the reversals and counters that had become so prevalent as to bog down gameplay, it will be imperative to do one of two things: create a star who can slug it out with Reigns and Lesnar or craft a technician who can outwrestle the best and biggest.

It will be understandably easier to execute said counters and reversals as a technician. Smaller, faster wrestlers, even high-flyers will also be able to evade larger opponents and outwrestle them. The problem? They are less likely to absorb as much punishment.

Choosing powerhouse or striker will allow you to match your opponent punch-for-punch but will weaken your stamina.



The coolest part is that you can be a cruiserweight with a powerhouse style, allowing you to mix and match from those categories.

Know the game, the roster and create your Superstar accordingly to achieve the maximum success.