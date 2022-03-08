ACC Tournament 2022: Betting Tips for Round 1 Odds, Spreads and Over-Under

ACC Tournament 2022: Betting Tips for Round 1 Odds, Spreads and Over-UnderMarch 8, 2022
For six teams in the 2022 ACC tournament, the path to a potential championship run is longer than the rest. These are the schools that are the Nos. 10-15 seeds and will begin tourney play in the first round, with a trio of matchups set to take place Tuesday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
The winners will advance to the second round, where each will face a team that received a first-round bye. In order for any of these first-round teams to win the tournament title, it would require five wins in five straight days. It's a tough task, but anything is possible during college basketball games in March.
These contests will be the start of an exciting week of action, as the ACC tournament should feature some competitive matchups, culminating with Saturday's championship game.
Here's a closer look at the first-round matchups, along with odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) and betting tips for all three.
No. 12 Pittsburgh vs. No. 13 Boston College
Spread: Boston College -1.5
Over/Under: 129 total points
This should be a competitive game between two teams that had slow finishes to the regular season and ended up near the foot of the ACC standings. Boston College is on a three-game losing streak, while Pittsburgh has dropped four in a row.
The Eagles and Panthers also split their regular-season series, with the home team winning each time. Pitt notched a 69-67 win on Jan. 8, then Boston College avenged that loss with a 69-56 victory three weeks later.
Expect this to be another low-scoring matchup. The Panthers scored an ACC-low 62 points per game during the regular season, and Boston College ranked 13th with 66.4 points per contest. And neither team shot better than 42.1 percent from the field.
So, it will be wise to bet the under on this contest. As long as this game doesn't go to overtime, it's unlikely the Eagles and Panthers will combine for 129 or more points.
Betting tip: Under 129 total points
No. 10 Clemson vs. No. 15 NC State
Spread: Clemson -5.5
Over/Under: 143 total points
Clemson is the best ACC team in action on Tuesday and is a sizable favorite for the first-round matchup against NC State, which finished in last place in the ACC with a 4-16 conference record. There's a good chance this game ends up being lopsided in favor of the Tigers.
They beat the Wolfpack 70-65 on Jan. 8 but then went on to lose 10 of their next 12 games. However, Clemson got back on track by winning its final four games of the regular season, so it has some momentum heading into the ACC tournament.
In the previous meeting between the two teams, NC State had trouble containing Clemson forward PJ Hall, who had 20 points on 10-for-16 shooting. The sophomore, who leads the Tigers with 15.4 points per game, is likely to have another strong showing in this matchup against the Wolfpack.
Clemson should have no trouble covering the 5.5-point spread, as it will handily take care of business and advance to the second round. So feel confident in betting on the Tigers to win by at least six points.
Betting tip: Clemson -5.5
No. 11 Louisville vs. No. 14 Georgia Tech
Spread: Louisville -1.5
Over/Under: 135 total points
If you're looking for an underdog to bet on during Tuesday's ACC tournament action, consider Georgia Tech to either beat Louisville or lose by only one point. It seems quite likely the Yellow Jackets will pull off the slim upset and advance to the second round of the tourney.
Georgia Tech lost 67-64 to Louisville on Jan. 2, but that was a close game in the final minutes and easily could have swung the other way. Although the Yellow Jackets went on to finish 5-15 in ACC play, they ended the regular season with an overtime victory over Boston College.
Senior guard Michael Devoe (18 points per game) has the potential to heat up on any night for Georgia Tech, and he could be key in leading them to an upset win over the Cardinals, which have lost 11 of their past 12 games. Louisville is struggling of late, and it could be tough for it to limit Devoe's production.
With a 1.5-point line, it may even be smart to bet the moneyline on Georgia Tech, as it has a good chance to win this contest. But at the least, bet on the Yellow Jackets to cover that slim spread.
Betting tip: Georgia Tech +1.5
