WWE 2K22: Analyzing Newest Features and Latest Launch Trailers

For the first time in two years, WWE returns to the world of video-gaming Tuesday with the early release of WWE 2K22, which it hopes will erase the disappointment of the critically panned WWE 2K20 and reestablishes the sports entertainment empire's footprint on the industry.

The game boasts a loaded roster, state-of-the-art graphics ("So far, it's a marked improvement over 2K20's graphics," according to Marcus Stewart of Game Informer) and improved gameplay, but those aren't the only upgrades to a game that looks to restore fans' faith in 2K Games to do right by them and WWE.

Ahead of its early release Tuesday and official launch Friday, these are some of the new features fans can expect to find within the much-anticipated game.

Improved Gameplay

One of the most prominent complaints about the previous release was the repetitive, stale and often clunky gameplay. That has changed here, with more fluidity, thanks to an improved controls scheme.

Everything from lockups to dives, punches to finishers has been retooled to make for better animation and a more enjoyable experience.

It needed to be after the glitches and bugs that plagued the playability in 2K20. That game was uncharacteristically sloppy and treated with disdain by fans.

A new grappling system called Breaker prevents each match from devolving into a never-ending exchange of counters and reversals, but it can be frustrating at times, according to Stewart.

MyFaction

One of the coolest additions to the game is a franchise-first known as MyFaction.

In this mode, you can create and manage your own stable with hopes of it rivaling the New World Order. Put together a group featuring Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre and Bianca Belair or any other mix of Superstars, throw in Paul Heyman as manager, and take your shot at downing the iconic faction.

You will have your chance to enhance your creation via weekly events and regular updates.

The mode is card-based, not unlike the My Ultimate Team mode in the Madden gaming franchise, adding a new element never before seen in WWE releases. You can earn rewards by completing sets of the cards and evolve your roster by completing challenges.

The multi-faceted nature of the mode should make it fun for fans who tire of wrestling the same matches over and over again with nowhere else to direct their attention.

MyGM

For the first time since Raw vs. SmackDown 2006, MyGM returns to WWE gaming.

The beloved mode is upgraded and revamped to ensure player satisfaction, but it retains many of the elements that made it so popular in the first place. Build your show and roster within the confines of a budget and with fan interaction in mind.

Best yet? You will build your roster through a draft, giving you the opportunity to choose the Superstars you want representing Raw or SmackDown. You select the authority figure, too, and work your way from smaller arenas up to the big time.

This is sure to be a definitive mode in the game, one that either makes or breaks the reputation of the 2022 release.

MyRise

The new MyRise mode allows fans to work their way up the ranks in WWE, from the Performance Center to WrestleMania in two unique storylines. There is one for the men's division and one for the women's, with the opportunity to unlock wrestlers and arenas throughout.

Not unlike the old Road to WrestleMania mode, this allows gamers to take a generic star through the WWE Universe, culminating in a main event run on the company's grandest stage.

Early indications across social media say that, thanks to the unlockable content and storylines within, this is one of the more stacked and enjoyable modes in the release.

Showcase: Rey Mysterio

Finally, there is the mode devoted to the WWE 2K22 cover star, Rey Mysterio.

Gamers can relive the epic career of the greatest luchador in wrestling history through some of the most definitive matches in his career, including:

More interesting than the matches included in the journey are those that aren't. No WrestleMania 22, where he won his first world championship? How about the 2006 men's Royal Rumble match that propelled him to that title opportunity?

And that's not to mention the eight-year gap between the Halloween Havoc match and followup with Guerrero.

The mode will likely be fun anyway and gives fans unfamiliar with Mysterio's long run in WWE a chance to catch up. Still, one cannot help but think of how incomplete the match lineup is given the long and illustrious history of Mysterio in both WCW and WWE.