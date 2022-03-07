WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 7

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 7March 8, 2022
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on March 7.
With WrestleMania 38 still four weeks away, WWE is taking a measured approach to setting up the card. So far, seven matches have been booked between both nights.
Monday's show continued to build up the big event by having a few people stop by the show. Not only did Jerry Lawler make a special appearance, but we also saw Edge and Logan Paul show up to hype their upcoming 'Mania matches.
The Raw tag titles were on the line as reigning champions Chad Gable and Otis put the belts on the line against RK-Bro and the team of Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on Monday's episode of Raw.
Monday's Lineup
- Edge explains his attack against AJ Styles.
- RK-Bro vs. Rollins and Owens vs. Alpha Academy
- Lawler returns to Raw.
- Logan Paul and The Miz hype WrestleMania.
