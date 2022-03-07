Big East Tournament 2022: Bracket, Schedule and Championship Odds

0 of 4

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Providence Friars earned the No. 1 seed in the Big East tournament through their first conference title.

However, the Friars are viewed as the third-favorite to cut down the nets at Madison Square Garden behind the Villanova Wildcats and Connecticut Huskies.

Villanova has been the dominant power in New York in recent years, recording four Big East tournament victories in its last six attempts. The Wildcats earned their favorite status for the 2022 event by way of two regular-season wins over Providence.

UConn only played Providence once in December, so it is unknown how a final would play out between the Huskies and Friars. UConn used six wins in its last seven games, including a home triumph over Villanova, to land the No. 3 seed.

Villanova and UConn are on track to play each other in the semifinal round in what could be the latest classic tilt in March at MSG.

The other Big East tournament participants will be inspired by the Georgetown Hoyas' four wins in four days last season, but it may be harder to achieve that feat this time around with three strong teams at the top.