Big East Tournament 2022: Bracket, Schedule and Championship Odds

Big East Tournament 2022: Bracket, Schedule and Championship OddsMarch 7, 2022
The Providence Friars earned the No. 1 seed in the Big East tournament through their first conference title.
However, the Friars are viewed as the third-favorite to cut down the nets at Madison Square Garden behind the Villanova Wildcats and Connecticut Huskies.
Villanova has been the dominant power in New York in recent years, recording four Big East tournament victories in its last six attempts. The Wildcats earned their favorite status for the 2022 event by way of two regular-season wins over Providence.
UConn only played Providence once in December, so it is unknown how a final would play out between the Huskies and Friars. UConn used six wins in its last seven games, including a home triumph over Villanova, to land the No. 3 seed.
Villanova and UConn are on track to play each other in the semifinal round in what could be the latest classic tilt in March at MSG.
The other Big East tournament participants will be inspired by the Georgetown Hoyas' four wins in four days last season, but it may be harder to achieve that feat this time around with three strong teams at the top.
Big East Tournament Schedule
Wednesday, March 9
No. 8 Xavier vs. No. 9 Butler (4:30 p.m. ET, FS1)
No. 7 St. John's vs. No. 10 DePaul (7 p.m. ET, FS1)
No. 6 Seton Hall vs. No. 11 Georgetown (9:30 p.m. ET, FS1)
Thursday, March 10
No. 1 Providence vs. Xavier/Butler winner (noon ET, FS1)
No. 4 Creighton vs. No. 5 Marquette (2:30 p.m. ET, FS1)
No. 2 Villanova vs. St. John's/DePaul winner (7 p.m. ET, FS1)
No. 3 UConn vs. Seton Hall/Georgetown winner (9:30 p.m. ET, FS1)
Friday, March 11
Semifinal No. 1 (6:30 p.m. ET, FS1)
Semifinal No. 2 (9 p.m. ET, FS1)
Saturday, March 12
Championship Game (6:30 p.m. ET, Fox)
Big East Tournament Odds
Villanova: +150 (bet $100 to win $150)
UConn: +330
Providence: +500
Marquette: +800
Creighton: +1200
Seton Hall: +1500
Xavier: +2000
St. John's: +2200
Butler: +5000
DePaul: +8000
Georgetown: +30000
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Providence Carries Strong Betting Value as No. 1 Seed
Providence is the third-favorite to win the Big East tournament because of its pair of losses to Villanova.
The Friars contested a ton of close games throughout the regular season that would leave you critical of their overall performance. Ed Cooley's team played in seven games decided by seven or fewer points since January 23, and it was part of three overtime contests.
Providence gained plenty of close-game experience by winning all three overtime contests, and most of its games were decided by single digits. That is a promising sign for anyone willing to back the Friars at +500 to win the Big East tournament.
Villanova and UConn being on the opposite side of the bracket is also beneficial to the Friars' chances of reaching the final.
Providence's biggest concern in its first two games may be a quarterfinal matchup with the Xavier Musketeers. Xavier trended in the wrong direction in February and early March, and it could use a win over Providence, whom it took to three overtimes on February 23, to erase any questions about its spot in the men's NCAA tournament.
The Creighton Bluejays are playing without star guard Ryan Nembhard, who is out for the season, and the Marquette Golden Eagles faded following their fantastic run in January.
Providence has an ideal path to reach the final in New York, and it could use the title game as a statement to prove that it can beat a team of Villanova or UConn's quality in March.
UConn Looking to Reclaim Big East Glory
UConn basketball was the program hurt most by conference realignment.
The Huskies returned to the Big East last season after a weird venture into the American Athletic Conference.
UConn basketball is one of the first things you think of when talking about the Big East tournament, with the Huskies having won the event on seven occasions.
Kemba Walker, Shabazz Napier and plenty of other stars delivered career-defining moments inside MSG while wearing the UConn jersey.
Dan Hurley's team has a great chance to reclaim Big East glory in New York on Saturday night.
UConn announced its presence as a threat to Villanova with a win at home February 22. And with six wins in their past seven contests, the Huskies are getting hot at the right time. With confidence from their Villanova win, they would love to get another shot at Providence. The Huskies and Friars only played once in December, with the other game being cancelled because of COVID-19-related issues.
At +330, the Huskies carry strong value to win the Big East tournament. And based on the current numbers, they could be favored to defeat Providence in a potential final.
UConn could use the Big East tournament as a catalyst for yet another deep run in the NCAA tournament. If it wins in New York, the number of people willing to pick the Huskies for multiple victories in their brackets would increase.
