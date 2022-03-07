Top Takeaways from Kevin Durant, Nets vs. Jayson Tatum, Celtics

2 of 2

Joihn Minchillo/Associated Press

The Warriors could have been the great dynasty of the modern era. They blitzed their way to a pair of championships in Durant's first two seasons, barely breaking a sweat along the way as they went 8-1 against LeBron James' Cavaliers in the Finals. The threepeat never came due to a combination of injuries and infighting, but most recognize there is no Toronto championship without catastrophic injuries to Durant and Klay Thompson.

The following season would have been lost no matter what—Thompson, Durant and Stephen Curry played a combined six games in 2019-20—but Golden State could have returned to title contention in 2020-21 even with Thompson out. A blip in the radar in a decade of dominance.

But Durant wasn't happy.

The Bay Area titles didn't fill the void he'd hoped, and the Warriors never felt his. He was a guest in Curry's house. So long as he stayed, the bath towels were never going to be monogrammed with his initials. He was constantly clowned on social media—to the point he famously hopped on his own burner accounts to defend himself. The once-in-a-lifetime bond that seemed so possible in that Hamptons house in 2016 fizzled out, with teammates questioning his commitment as Durant's eyes wandered.

To New York.

But never the Knicks.

The Nets were always the choice for now-obvious reasons. Durant would face no ghosts of Madison Square Garden past in Brooklyn. There would be no meddling James Dolan threatening to undo the franchise turnaround with one stroke of his ego.

The Nets were a blank slate. Their fanbase consisted of casuals who went when Knicks tickets were too expensive and scorned New Jerseyans who were tossed aside when the team moved to Brooklyn. Their billionaire owner, Joe Tsai, had deep pockets, a desire to win and, most importantly, a willingness to allow basketball people to make basketball decisions.

Durant, a huge investor in Silicon Valley startups, could essentially build a monolith from the ground up. He could reach the franchise icon status he left behind in Oklahoma City while playing in the big market he wanted in the Bay.

More importantly, he could do it while being happy. Next to his friends, Kyrie Irving and (at the time) DeAndre Jordan. In his way. With his vision. And his coach.

Three years in: what a disaster.

Sunday's loss to the Celtics dropped the Nets to 32-33. They would need two straight wins in play-in games if the season ended today to even capture the No. 8 seed. The team has spent its entire 2021-22 campaign making more headlines off the court than on, with Irving's continued refusal to undergo COVID-19 vaccination undermining the entire effort.

James Harden grew tired of shouldering the load with an injured Durant out of the lineup and Irving playing the role of absentee superstar. Harden pouted his way to Philly at the deadline to create a championship contender with the Sixers. In his place came Ben Simmons, he of equally pouty disposition and now a back injury that has put him on the shelf indefinitely before he even makes his team debut.

Durant finally returned from a six-week absence last Thursday as spectacular as ever. What he could was a team in shambles. Back-to-back 30-point efforts weren't enough to right the ship, with the Nets losing to a depleted Heat team Thursday before getting 50-pieced by Tatum two days later.

The on-court pairing of Durant and Irving has not proven to be the instant on-court juggernaut both hoped. For all of his spectacular skill, winning hasn't followed Irving wherever he's gone in the NBA. It took LeBron James' arrival in Cleveland to turn things around, and the young kids in Boston fared better in the playoffs without Irving than with him. The Nets are 5-11 in Irving's 16 games played this season.

Something is missing.

Maybe it's Simmons. Maybe the move to Brooklyn and the comfort of being the third guy will be exactly what he needs to unlock his vast potential. But we have no idea what type of player Simmons will be when he returns to the floor. The last time we saw him was Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals—a mentally beaten deer in the headlights shell of himself.

With no timetable for Simmons' return and Irving still ineligible to play home games, Durant is on an island. These Nets are his. They're a result of his decisions, his vision, his desire to carve his own path.

For better or worse.