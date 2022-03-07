Big 12 Tournament 2022: Bracket, Schedule and Championship Odds

Big 12 Tournament 2022: Bracket, Schedule and Championship OddsMarch 7, 2022
The Baylor Bears and Kansas Jayhawks enter the Big 12 tournament with their eyes set on No. 1 seeds in the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
The top two teams in the Big 12 split the regular-season title with 14-4 records. Kansas earned the top seed because of its record against the top three squads in the conference.
Baylor and Kansas will grab the most attention inside T-Mobile Center, but they are not the only candidates to cut down the nets.
The Texas Tech Red Raiders had a fantastic season in Mark Adams' first year as head coach. They own two wins over Baylor and one victory against Kansas.
The Texas Longhorns, TCU Horned Frogs and Iowa State Cyclones all played the top squads tough in the regular season, and they have the potential to get hot and make a run to Saturday's championship game.
Nine of the 10 teams in the Big 12 will participate in Kansas City. The Oklahoma State Cowboys are sitting out because of a postseason ban.
Big 12 Tournament Schedule
Wednesday, March 9
No. 8 Kansas State vs. No. 9 West Virginia (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2)
Thursday, March 10
No. 1 Kansas vs. Kansas State/West Virginia winner (12:30 p.m. ET)
No. 4 Texas vs. No. 5 TCU (3 p.m. ET)
No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 7 Oklahoma (7 p.m. ET)
No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 6 Iowa State (9:30 p.m. ET)
Friday, March 11
Semifinal No. 1 (7 p.m. ET)
Semifinal No. 2 (9:30 p.m. ET)
Saturday, March 12
Championship Game (6 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Big 12 Tournament Odds
Kansas: +200 (bet $100 to win $200)
Baylor: +200
Texas Tech: +340
Texas: +550
TCU: +2000
Oklahoma: +4000
Iowa State: +5000
Kansas State: +8000
West Virginia: +13000
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Baylor, Kansas in Search of No. 1 Seeds in NCAA Tournament
Baylor and Kansas begin the week on the No. 1 seed line of the latest projection from ESPN's Joe Lunardi.
The Bears are the No. 2 overall seed behind the Gonzaga Bulldogs, while the Jayhawks are the No. 4 overall seed.
That projection suggests that Kansas has less margin for error in Kansas City if it wants to reside on the top seed line on Selection Sunday. The Jayhawks are in that position because of their recent struggles. They split games with TCU and went to overtime with Texas in the three games following their loss to Baylor on February 26.
Baylor is on a five-game winning streak and resides on the tougher side of the bracket, with Texas Tech likely waiting in the semifinals.
The Bears could solidify their spot on the top seed line with a win over the Red Raiders, whom they lost to twice in the regular season. A win over Texas Tech and a loss to Kansas in the title game would likely be enough for Baylor to remain a No. 1 seed.
Kansas has the easier path to the final, but that also takes away the potential for a high-quality win before the championship game. The Jayhawks will face either Texas or TCU—teams they recently beat—in the semifinals.
Even a Kansas-Texas Tech final would be beneficial to the Jayhawks' resume, but it needs to reach the championship game to prevent a team from the SEC or ACC from taking its No. 1 seed.
Texas Tech Trying to Erase Its Past Big 12 Tournament Struggles
Texas Tech has not advanced to the semifinal round at the Big 12 tournament since 2018.
Three years ago, the Red Raiders were upset by 10th-seeded West Virginia, and they fell to Texas in last season's event.
Texas Tech is one of the five Big 12 members that have not won the Big 12 men's basketball tournament. Baylor, TCU, Kansas State and West Virginia are the others.
Kansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Iowa State and Texas have earned a bulk of the Big 12 tournament titles, while Missouri won two before it left for the SEC.
Texas Tech made a statement in the regular season with its two wins over Baylor and victory over Kansas. Mark Adams' squad outperformed the expectations set with a first-year head coach. Adams replaced Chris Beard after he left for Texas.
Texas Tech could use the Big 12 tournament as a boost to its NCAA tournament resume. Lunardi projects the Red Raiders as a No. 3 seed. Another win over Baylor and Kansas could see the Red Raiders move up the overall seed chart, and they could slide into a No. 2 seed if all the results go in their favor.
The Red Raiders feel like the best bet to win the Big 12 tournament outside of Baylor and Kansas because of their record versus the Bears and Jayhawks.
Any of the other squads headed to Kansas City could pull off the win, but they need everything to go right.
