Big 12 Tournament 2022: Bracket, Schedule and Championship Odds

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Baylor Bears and Kansas Jayhawks enter the Big 12 tournament with their eyes set on No. 1 seeds in the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

The top two teams in the Big 12 split the regular-season title with 14-4 records. Kansas earned the top seed because of its record against the top three squads in the conference.

Baylor and Kansas will grab the most attention inside T-Mobile Center, but they are not the only candidates to cut down the nets.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders had a fantastic season in Mark Adams' first year as head coach. They own two wins over Baylor and one victory against Kansas.

The Texas Longhorns, TCU Horned Frogs and Iowa State Cyclones all played the top squads tough in the regular season, and they have the potential to get hot and make a run to Saturday's championship game.

Nine of the 10 teams in the Big 12 will participate in Kansas City. The Oklahoma State Cowboys are sitting out because of a postseason ban.