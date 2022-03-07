Big Ten Tournament 2022: Bracket, Schedule and Championship Odds

3 of 3

Doug McSchooler/Associated Press

Last year, Illinois won the Big Ten tournament for only the third time in program history. It was the first time the Fighting Illini had been victorious at the event since 2005, and they will be looking to be the first team since Michigan (2017 and 2018) to win the tourney in back-to-back years.

Illinois ended the regular season with three consecutive wins, and it has one of the best big men in the country to help power the team to success. Junior center Kofi Cockburn is averaging 21 points and 10.6 rebounds per game for the Fighting Illini, who are capable of making a run to the Big Ten tourney title.

It's not going to be an easy path for Illinois, though, with several teams likely to be strong contenders.

Whether or not Wisconsin can bounce back from Sunday's loss to Nebraska could depend on the health of sophomore guard Johnny Davis, the team's leading scorer this season. Davis exited the regular-season finale with a lower-body injury, and the Badgers went on to lose without him.

"I'm optimistic that he's going to be fine," Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard said, per Jim Hoehn of the Associated Press.

The Badgers could be in trouble in Indianapolis if Davis can't play considering he's averaging 20 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. Wisconsin is aiming to win its first Big Ten tournament title since 2015.

Although Illinois and Wisconsin shared the Big Ten regular-season championship, No. 3-seeded Purdue is the betting favorite to win the conference tournament. And the Boilermakers may need to get some revenge against the Badgers if that's going to happen.

There's a decent chance that Purdue and Wisconsin will face off in the semifinals. The Boilermakers lost to the Badgers twice during the regular season, including a 70-67 defeat on Tuesday. That was Purdue's second straight loss before it bounced back with a win over Indiana in its regular-season finale.

The Boilermakers have only won the Big Ten tournament once (2009). They rank second in the conference in points per game (80.7) and are shooting a Big Ten-best 49.7 percent from the field, so their offense may be tough to stop in this tourney.

Iowa, the No. 5 seed, could also be a team to watch in the tournament. The Hawkeyes didn't get a double bye, so they will have to play a second-round matchup, but they had won eight of nine games before losing to Illinois in their regular-season finale.

Sophomore forward Keegan Murray, who ranks fourth in the nation with 23.3 points per game, will be looking to lead Iowa to its first Big Ten tournament title since 2006.

Gambling Problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See DraftKings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.