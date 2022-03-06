NCAA Tournament 2022: Predicting Favorites for March Madness Bracket

0 of 3

Young Kwak/Associated Press

There have been plenty of Cinderella runs by college basketball teams in March Madness over the years. And they're always entertaining to watch, considering a squad that nobody expected to make it deep into the NCAA tournament finds a way to do just that.

However, the national championship has typically gone to a team that was expected to fare well in the tourney. Since the NCAA tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985, the national title has been won by a No. 1 seed in 23 of the 36 tourneys held over that span.

The 2022 NCAA tournament has nearly arrived, as this year's 68-team field will be set on Selection Sunday on March 13. While it's possible that a surprise team could come away from the event as national champions, it seems likelier that one of the country's top squads does so instead.

Here's a closer look at several teams that should be the favorites heading into March Madness.