NCAA Bracket 2022: Forecasting Potentially Epic 1st-Round Matchups

0 of 3

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

On March 13, the 68-team field for the 2022 men's NCAA tournament will be announced. By April 4, only one team will be left standing, celebrating a national championship victory to cap the 2021-22 season.

March Madness is always one of the best sporting events of the year thanks to the unpredictability of what may unfold. Some heavy favorites may reach the Final Four in New Orleans, but there's always the potential for a Cinderella run by an underdog.

Before any of that happens, the field will need to be set. The winners of the 32 conference tournaments will receive automatic bids to the NCAA tourney, while the other 36 teams will be chosen by the selection committee.

Based on recent projections by bracketology experts, here's a look at several exciting first-round matchups that could take place.