Big 12 Tournament 2022: Preview, Predictions and Players to Watch

2 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Baylor and Kansas head into the tournament as favorites, but both have their vulnerabilities.

The Bears have dealt with injuries well but haven't been able to beat Texas Tech this season. The Red Raiders have had their number and are the only team in the Big 12 that Baylor hasn't defeated. Most recently, the Red Raiders beat them by 10 at home, which is the last time Baylor lost.

Things haven't gone as well for Texas Tech since, though. They finished the season by losing two of their last three games. That being said, the Red Raiders' nasty defense will give them a chance in any tournament game. They are second in the nation in KenPom's defensive efficiency rankings.

On Kansas' side of the bracket, the biggest threats to the Jayhawks are TCU and Texas. The Horned Frogs are the most recent team to beat the Jayhawks, winning 74-64 at home Tuesday before losing a 72-68 game at Kansas on Thursday.

However, the Longhorns took Kansas to the wire in their regular-season finale. The Jayhawks won 70-63 in overtime.

This is not a tournament that has played out chalk very often. The No. 1 and No. 2 seeds haven't played for the Big 12 title since Kansas and West Virginia met in 2016.

Predicted Final: Baylor 75, Texas 68

Kansas has shown that it's a difficult team to trust, even against inferior competition. If one of the top two seeds is going to get upset, it's Kansas based on recent play. Meanwhile, Baylor is on the longest win streak in the conference and has all the ingredients to make a run at the championship.

The Bears have never won this tournament, and while last year was their best chance and they blew it, this year it feels like they have got their dud performances out of the way. As the only team in the conference who is in the top 15 in KenPom's offensive and defensive efficiencies, it's tough to pick against them.