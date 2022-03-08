Don't Let Austin Wrestle, RK-Bro Rightfully Win Tag Title, More WWE Raw Takes

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Raw is showing signs of growth on the Road to WrestleMania, even if the three-hour format makes for inconsistent viewing. The March 7 edition featured some great wrestling and more developments focused on the marquee pay-per-view next month.

The show opened with a great tag team battle, with Randy Orton and Riddle regaining the Raw Tag Team Championships in an intense fight involving Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Alpha Academy.

After losing, Owens set his own future at WrestleMania 38 by inviting "Stone Cold" Steve Austin to a special edition of The KO Show on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa tagged together against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode on Monday. It was the debut of the NXT champion on the red brand, and he looked impressive.

Rhea Ripley seemed to escape the women's tag team division when she broke up with Nikki A.S.H., but she has found a new partner in Liv Morgan. They defeated Queen Zelina and Carmella.

This show set the stage all the more for WrestleMania while proving WWE still has more work to do to sell its showpiece this year.