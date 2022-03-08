Don't Let Austin Wrestle, RK-Bro Rightfully Win Tag Title, More WWE Raw TakesMarch 8, 2022
Don't Let Austin Wrestle, RK-Bro Rightfully Win Tag Title, More WWE Raw Takes
WWE Raw is showing signs of growth on the Road to WrestleMania, even if the three-hour format makes for inconsistent viewing. The March 7 edition featured some great wrestling and more developments focused on the marquee pay-per-view next month.
The show opened with a great tag team battle, with Randy Orton and Riddle regaining the Raw Tag Team Championships in an intense fight involving Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Alpha Academy.
After losing, Owens set his own future at WrestleMania 38 by inviting "Stone Cold" Steve Austin to a special edition of The KO Show on The Grandest Stage of Them All.
Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa tagged together against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode on Monday. It was the debut of the NXT champion on the red brand, and he looked impressive.
Rhea Ripley seemed to escape the women's tag team division when she broke up with Nikki A.S.H., but she has found a new partner in Liv Morgan. They defeated Queen Zelina and Carmella.
This show set the stage all the more for WrestleMania while proving WWE still has more work to do to sell its showpiece this year.
RK-Bro Should Never Have Lost Tag Team Titles
Randy Orton and Riddle have been a rare bright spot in the Raw tag team division, and it feels like this week's opening match was culmination of the work they have done together.
While Alpha Academy did solid work as the titleholders, WWE gave them the titles at the worst time. It was always more important to the company that The Viper and The Original Bro walk into The Show of Shows as champions.
It would have meant more for Otis and Chad Gable to dethrone RK-Bro after 'Mania when they could have a longer run. It is now possible Alpha Academy will miss The Showcase of the Immortals entirely.
Whoever Orton and Riddle face next, it should be a quality match for WrestleMania. The Street Profits make sense, as does a rematch with Alpha Academy. It could even be the two teams in another Triple Threat while Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens find their own path to AT&T Stadium on April 2-3.
'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Should Not Wrestle at WrestleMania 38
Kevin Owens has been fighting for every chance to get to WrestleMania since the beginning of the year, and it looks like his story is finally set with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.
There had been some speculation that The Rattlesnake would return to wrestle at 'Mania. At 57 years of age and after 16 years away from the ring, it was a good decision by Austin to avoid wrestling seriously.
Stone Cold could, arguably, be called the greatest wrestler in history. However, at his peak, he was already beaten up, losing much of his mobility to a series of devastating injuries.
He may be able to have one last match when he wants it, but throwing together a battle with KO would not be worth that spot. If WWE had started building this months back with plenty more warning for Austin, it might have been special.
For now, the best plan is for Owens and Austin to spend their time at 'Mania battling on the mic before The Prizefighter gets laid out with a Stone Cold Stunner.
Bron Breakker Will Take Spotlight from Tommaso Ciampa If They Stay Together
Tommaso Ciampa was an important figure in the black-and-gold version of NXT. He defined that era with consistent in-ring work and unique character work, but he has felt out of place since the rebrand to NXT 2.0.
It looked like The Blackheart might be ready to make a jump to Raw, but he and Bron Breakker seem to be on equal footing now in terms of surprise appearances on the flagship show.
While Ciampa is a unique performer, it is hard for him to stand out when he is trying to play partner to Breakker. The size difference is noticeable, and the NXT champion can match his teammate in the ring on a move-to-move basis.
What makes Ciampa special is that his ring psychology is nearly unmatched. He can tell a complete story every time he performs, but he is not getting enough time to do it on Raw.
Breakker is the complete package and will succeed on any brand in WWE. But Ciampa needs to get away from him to show what he can do in his own right before he becomes the veteran who is used to introduce the next big star.
Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan Stuck in Women's Tag Team Rotation
Rhea Ripley is ready for a major run at the Raw Women's Championship. The reason she broke up with Nikki A.S.H. seemed to be because she had singles success ahead. Instead, though, she is right back in the tag team title scene.
The same can be said of Liv Morgan. After Ruby Riott was released by WWE last June, Morgan looked set to venture out on her own, but she has wrapped back around to a random tag team.
This has been the story of WWE's women's tag team division. No teams last, and it's all about who the company can throw together to set up an angle.
The focus at the moment is to get Ripley, Morgan, Sasha Banks and Naomi on the WrestleMania card, so they were paired off to set up a WWE Women's Tag Team Championships match against Carmella and Queen Zelina.
The build of this match has seen everyone defeating the champions in singles and tag team competition. There's no creativity beyond how WWE can get all these names on the card.