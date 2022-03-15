Cody Rhodes Rumors Casting Shadow over WrestleMania Season, More WWE Raw Takes

Cody Rhodes Rumors Casting Shadow over WrestleMania Season, More WWE Raw TakesMarch 15, 2022
Monday's edition of WWE Raw showed a company that is coasting toward WrestleMania 38, hoping the prestige of the event will get people excited more than focused stories.
Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens continued to do some serious heavy-lifting, even though neither is set for a match at WrestleMania. One reason people are excited about Rollins' future is the potential of Cody Rhodes' arrival, but he did not return—if he will at all.
Bianca Belair is building to a huge match with Becky Lynch. However, it was disappointing that she and Doudrop were pitted against each other once again Monday with such a diverse roster at hand.
Queen Zelina lost another match against Liv Morgan. The distraction of Carmella and Corey Graves at ringside was a factor in her loss, showing that the women's tag team champions are barely holding together.
Omos squashed a fellow big man in Commander Azeez, continuing a streak that seems to be going nowhere. It would be nice to see someone truly challenge to the giant.
This show had multiple moments that built toward WrestleMania, but it is important WWE steps up with the build of the card. The following are the major takeaways from Monday night.
Queen Zelina Already Needs to Escape Tag Team with Carmella
Queen Zelina returned to WWE with little hype at first, but she has since managed to add some impressive accolades to her resume. She is the first Queen's Crown winner and is a WWE women's tag team champion.
However, her recent matches have looked similar to when she returned in 2021. She has lost repeatedly in order to boost challengers to the WWE women's tag team champions. Carmella has been protected much more in this build, especially as WWE begins to build up her and Corey Graves as an item.
With the recent debut of Corey & Carmella, it looks like Mella will help her boyfriend transition back to in-ring action, which makes Zelina irrelevant in Carmella's future. It also makes her expendable.
Zelina and Carmella will almost certainly lose the tag titles at WrestleMania, and it is important that The Queen immediately gets away from this story and forges her own path.
Even though she is holding gold, she deserves better than this. The women's tag team scene remains insignificant in WWE, and Zelina with Carmella should not be a part of making that division relevant.
Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop Is a Classic Example of Raw's Primary Problem
WWE has a rematch problem. This is not news to fans watching Raw each week, but Monday it was accentuated by another repeat performance.
Bianca Belair and Doudrop were supposed to end their feud in December 2021. Despite that, the two have wrestled twice in 2022. The two have chemistry, which has allowed WWE to rely upon the pair to carry a segment during Raw's three hours. However, the same match can only interest fans for so long.
The EST hitting the KOD on Doudrop is slowly morphing into John Cena hitting the Attitude Adjustment on Big Show. Fans know she can do it, but commentary sells it as a novelty every time.
This is not meant to be an indictment on Belair and Doudrop. The two have proved recently that they are among WWE's best female performers. It would just be nice to see them wrestle different opponents.
WWE must take some time to explore the depth of the roster. Belair and Doudrop have multiple opponents they could work with to put on a great match, especially if WWE gives them time. There is no reason to rush through the same match each week with the roster at the promotion's disposal.
Omos Needs a Real Rival Again Because the Squashes Are Growing Tiresome
WWE loves a good giant, and Omos is a larger-than-life version. He may not be able to do much in the ring, but he stands out for what he can do. His size sells him as a threat to anyone.
However, such an angle can only last so long. The WWE Universe has seen so many giants over the years, and Omos dominating wrestlers of various sizes is losing its appeal.
There needs to be a direction. So many great wrestlers could get the rub from working with the giant. Instead, Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez were each fed to him in squashes with no stakes.
It is time to see what Omos can do when he is challenged. Pitting him against Damian Priest, Finn Balor or The Mysterios could unlock a new gear for the giant.
If WWE has no one ready to feud with him, he could at least win the 24/7 Championship, forcing him to contend with multiple people who keep trying to find ways to keep him down.
Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins Are Carrying WrestleMania Without Confirmed Matches
We are three months into 2022 and well on the Road to WrestleMania, but there are few matches that stand out for the show's 38th installment. Outside of Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair, Monday Night Raw especially is struggling to make 'Mania clashes matter to the fans.
That said, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins have told a great story without matches. KO will host a talk show with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and had to fight with The Messiah to hold on to that spot.
While it sounds silly on the surface to have these two men fighting for a chance to host a talk show at 'Mania, the two sold every moment. It is clear how much KO and Rollins want to appear on The Grandest Stage of Them All.
Performers like Owens and Rollins should not have to fight for a spot on a card that includes Logan Paul and Johnny Knoxville. However, their desperation is palpable enough to excuse the booking logic.
It would be nice to see this same energy given to matches like Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest, The Mysterios vs. The Miz and Logan Paul and the Women's Tag Team Championship match. Add a hook that makes fans want to see these angles main-eventing Raw in the coming weeks.
Cody Rhodes' Possible WWE Return Is Overshadowing WrestleMania
While Kevin Owens' story is set, Seth Rollins is left stranded, and the speculation continues on what The Messiah will do at The Show of Shows. One rumor is driving this story forward that may overshadow anything else Raw can deliver.
On February 15, Cody Rhodes announced he was leaving All Elite Wrestling. Since then, everyone has been anticipating Rhodes' return to WWE. However, nothing has been announced.
WWE has subtly hinted at The American Nightmare's arrival for weeks, but it has been left to the off-hand reference so that WWE does not have to commit to Rhodes' appearance.
As speculation spreads, Cody's next move is the biggest story in wrestling. If he does arrive and challenges Rollins, it would instantly become one of the top matches on the card. However, if he does not after all this, it would be a serious disappointment on an already disappointing Road to WrestleMania.
Fightful Select has reported that multiple offers are on the table for The American Nightmare. He could still choose to go back to All Elite Wrestling, or he and Brandi Rhodes could explore their options in the entertainment industry.
His options are abundant, but WWE is almost certainly the biggest-money choice for him. WrestleMania needs one more big spot like Rhodes' return, and the longer these rumors go on, the more likely it is that fans will start to lose interest.