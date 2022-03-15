Cody Rhodes Rumors Casting Shadow over WrestleMania Season, More WWE Raw Takes

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Monday's edition of WWE Raw showed a company that is coasting toward WrestleMania 38, hoping the prestige of the event will get people excited more than focused stories.

Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens continued to do some serious heavy-lifting, even though neither is set for a match at WrestleMania. One reason people are excited about Rollins' future is the potential of Cody Rhodes' arrival, but he did not return—if he will at all.

Bianca Belair is building to a huge match with Becky Lynch. However, it was disappointing that she and Doudrop were pitted against each other once again Monday with such a diverse roster at hand.

Queen Zelina lost another match against Liv Morgan. The distraction of Carmella and Corey Graves at ringside was a factor in her loss, showing that the women's tag team champions are barely holding together.

Omos squashed a fellow big man in Commander Azeez, continuing a streak that seems to be going nowhere. It would be nice to see someone truly challenge to the giant.

This show had multiple moments that built toward WrestleMania, but it is important WWE steps up with the build of the card. The following are the major takeaways from Monday night.