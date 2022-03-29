Kevin Owens Proving to Be Perfect 'Stone Cold' Opponent, More WWE Raw Takes

Kevin Owens Proving to Be Perfect 'Stone Cold' Opponent, More WWE Raw TakesMarch 29, 2022
WrestleMania Raw was a star-studded show from start to finish. Roman Reigns and The Usos appeared, and Brock Lesnar spoke his mind before this weekend's marquee event.
However, the show was especially defined by those with a lesser spotlight going into The Show of Shows.
Kevin Owens explained how he sees "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, and he demanded The Texas Rattlesnake pass him the torch he had earned.
Omos went looking for the very best competition, and he got it. Bobby Lashley arrived to take him off his feet. The All Mighty is too good to lose to the unbeaten giant, but nothing is certain going into the show.
Ricochet may be the intercontinental champion, but his booking has turned him into an enhancement talent on the Road to WrestleMania. He lost again to Austin Theory, which suggested WWE may have prematurely crowned him as champion without a long-term plan for him.
The Street Profits got involved in the main event, laying out Randy Orton and Riddle. However, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were embarrassed in the end, beginning a disappointing heel run on the wrong foot.
This show did not spark excitement for WrestleMania as it should, but it did set up some important moments that WWE cannot afford to fail with this weekend and beyond.
Kevin Owens Is the Only Man Who Could Bring 'Stone Cold' Back
While "Stone Cold" Steve Austin will not be wrestling at WrestleMania 38, the buildup to his appearance at AT&T Stadium this weekend has teased that we will get something close enough to it.
Over many years, fans have dreamed of The Texas Rattlesnake returning to the ring. From Randy Orton to CM Punk, many have been hyped as "the next Stone Cold" in the hopes they could face Austin one day.
Kevin Owens was the man to bring the 57-year-old back into the spotlight, though, and it's a pairing that makes so much sense. KO is not the natural successor to the veteran, but he is the perfect rival for him.
Austin has always worked best with personalities as big as his own. The Prizefighter is a huge personality who knows how to get to The Rattlesnake. He has been hitting his own Stunner as a finisher for years now to set the stage for this.
This may not be an actual match, but Austin and Owens still look ready to steal the show.
Bobby Lashley Should Not Lose to Omos
Bobby Lashley has returned and set his sights on Omos. This feud has legs for both men, but it was a shame to see it thrown together at the last minute. WWE has to work around The All Mighty's recent injury.
What matters most, though, is that the giant is not immediately put over Lashley. While Omos has already defeated a multiple-time WWE champion in AJ Styles, that was built over months to test out his status in singles action.
The All Mighty is the perfect man to truly test the giant. His combination of speed and strength should be the first true adversity Omos faces, This can be the moment for the giant to pay his dues to one of WWE's best.
However, Omos is not ready to defeat Lashley now. Instead, he can learn from a loss this weekend and improve on his way to WrestleMania 39.
Booking Does Ricochet No Favors in Intercontinental Reign
Ricochet lost his third match in three days when he was beaten by Austin Theory on Monday night, which means he has now been beaten in more non-title matches than title matches he has won in the past month. And it's becoming increasingly clear WWE has no plan for the intercontinental champion.
Previous titleholder Sami Zayn is set for a big gimmick match against Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania, and the belt was likely taken off him to ensure he could lose against the Jackass star. But the current champion has no spot on the weekend's card.
Even if it meant Knoxville winning the belt briefly, that would be preferable to the title being as disrespected as it has been in the past month. Ricochet can be a great champion but not with his current booking.
Losing to Theory is not bad on the surface, but he was defeated quickly in order to hype a non-title WrestleMania match between the victor and Pat McAfee.
Theory is unlikely to get an actual title match out of this.
The Street Profits Are Not Starting on Right Foot as Heels
The Street Profits have taken a heel role right before WrestleMania for the first time on the main roster, but it's not starting strong.
They interfered in Monday's main event and then got laid out by Randy Orton and Riddle, and it feels like they are being set up as rivals for RK-Bro post-WrestleMania, but the build to this has been lackluster.
Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have the charisma to sell any character, but the Profits do not come off as dangerous enough to sell this angle. Next to Alpha Academy, they just seem to be following rather than telling their own story.
The Street Profits need to do something heinous enough to sell them as the dastardly heel foils to RK-Bro. They cannot just attack the Raw tag team champions and fail. They need to be allowed to stand tall at the end of their segments.