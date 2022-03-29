Kevin Owens Proving to Be Perfect 'Stone Cold' Opponent, More WWE Raw Takes

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WrestleMania Raw was a star-studded show from start to finish. Roman Reigns and The Usos appeared, and Brock Lesnar spoke his mind before this weekend's marquee event.

However, the show was especially defined by those with a lesser spotlight going into The Show of Shows.

Kevin Owens explained how he sees "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, and he demanded The Texas Rattlesnake pass him the torch he had earned.

Omos went looking for the very best competition, and he got it. Bobby Lashley arrived to take him off his feet. The All Mighty is too good to lose to the unbeaten giant, but nothing is certain going into the show.

Ricochet may be the intercontinental champion, but his booking has turned him into an enhancement talent on the Road to WrestleMania. He lost again to Austin Theory, which suggested WWE may have prematurely crowned him as champion without a long-term plan for him.

The Street Profits got involved in the main event, laying out Randy Orton and Riddle. However, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were embarrassed in the end, beginning a disappointing heel run on the wrong foot.

This show did not spark excitement for WrestleMania as it should, but it did set up some important moments that WWE cannot afford to fail with this weekend and beyond.