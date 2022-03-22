Why Seth Rollins' WrestleMania Angle Is an Encouraging Sign, More WWE Raw Takes

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Raw ramped up on the road to WrestleMania 38 with a show that highlighted the big matches for the marquee event.

Kevin Owens continued to taunt "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, and Seth Rollins made another desperate attempt at stealing someone else's spot at The Show of Shows by challenging AJ Styles for a shot at Edge.

Becky Lynch explained her heinous actions that left Bianca Belair injured and potentially unable to compete for the Raw Women's Championship on April 2, while Natalya and Shayna Baszler proved their worth with a big win over Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan.

Omos continued his reign of terror, The Miz unmasked Rey Mysterio to ruin his win with son Dominik against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, and Pat McAfee made a fool of Austin Theory by helping Finn Balor beat him.

All around, it was a solid show, though some angles sat better with the WWE Universe than others.

The following are the biggest takes from this week's edition of Raw.