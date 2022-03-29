WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 29

WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 29March 29, 2022
In the last episode of WWE NXT 2.0 before NXT Stand & Deliver, this March 29 edition of the brand would feature multiple clashes of rivals while other looked to set their path for WrestleMania weekend.
Cameron Grimes, Roderick Strong and A-Kid lost their qualifying matches for the NXT North American Championship ladder match, but Carmelo Hayes granted them one final shot, facing each other in a triple threat match for the fifth spot in the match.
LA Knight looked to get some momentum alongside MSK by challenging their upcoming opponents at Stand & Deliver, Imperium, in a six-man tag team match.
Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen finally got their hands on Legado del Fantasma. Bodhi Hayward fought for the honor of Chase University against Von Wagner. Draco Anthony stepped up to Joe Gacy.
This show was not the most exciting on paper, but with Stand & Deliver on Saturday, this show was certain to also continue to build big matches like Dolph Ziggler vs. Bron Breakker and Mandy Rose vs. Cora Jade vs. Io Shirai vs. Kay Lee Ray.
Imperium vs. LA Knight and MSK
- Lee caught Bartel in an inverted facelock to set up Carter to dropkick him in the face.
- Carter caught Bartel and Aichner with a running somersault plancha, but as Lee looked to follow outside, Gunther planted him with a big boot.
- Knight caught the hot tag, knocking Gunther off the apron and throwing around Bartel.
Imperium's music barely started before this brawl began. LA Knight and MSK struck, fighting all the way to the ring. Once they got in the ring, Knight fought Marcel Bartel and Fabian Aichner as Gunther watched with a frown.
As the action ramped up, Gunther tripped Nash Carter off the apron. Knight went after him, and the two brawled to the back. Aichner knocked down Wes Lee then clotheslined Carter with the help of Bartel to win.
The Creed Brothers walked out afterward to stare down both their opponents for Stand & Deliver.
This was a solid opener. Knight's charisma got the crowd going while MSK and Imperium drove the speed of the match up whenever they were involved. Gunther did not do much here, but that only left more for the match to come with The Million Dollar Mega Star.
Imperium needed to win here regardless of the result at Stand & Deliver as the established trio. The NXT tag team champions have been quality guides for the tag team division, who will likely pass the torch to Brutus and Julius Creed shortly.
Grade
B+
Ivy Nile (w/ Malcolm Bivens) vs. Tiffany Stratton
- Stratton knocked Nile to the mat, which angered Nile, who hit an enzuigiri and running forearm before locking in a surfboard lock.
Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray promised to end Toxic Attraction, though they began arguing over who would win the NXT Women's Championship from Mandy Rose. Tatum Paxley tried to endear herself to Diamond Mine by cleaning, but Ivy Nile scolded her for sucking up.
Tiffany Stratton kept talking as she managed to survive the aggressive offense of Ivy Nile. Sarray appeared on the apron to distract Stratton, who got herself locked in a single-arm dragon sleeper to force a tap out.
As always, Stratton is not going to impress in the ring, but she is getting better. It just feels awkward to act like she can seriously compete with someone as dangerous as Nile.
Throughout this match, it felt like The Pit Bull of The Diamond Mine was straining to make her opponent's offense look competent. She survived this match thanks to Sarray, but she should look more dangerous on the road to serious title contention.
Grade
D
Legado Del Fantasma (w/ Lopez) vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen (w/ Henley)
- Mendoza sent Jensen to the floor with a baseball slide followed by an impressive delayed elbow drop off the steel post from Wilde.
- Briggs got the hot tag, planting mendoza with a side slam and Wilde with a big boot and backbreaker.
Tommaso Ciampa said goodbye to WWE NXT with a heartfelt promo before leaving a steel chair with the dates of his NXT debut and Stand & Deliver, his last match, spray-painted on. Cora Jade explained why she wanted to be NXT women's champion, her love of wrestling from an early age.
NXT 2.0 showcased a video package on the history of Dolph Ziggler in WWE. The Showoff mocked Bron Breakker and explained how bitter he is that Bron Breakker has so much support behind him.
Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza walked out flanked by Elektra Lopez while Fallon Henley was in the corner of Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen. The two women fought late when Lopez tried to get involved. Briggs caught Wilde on a 450 splash with a goozle to set up a chokeslam and a high-low combination to win.
This was a fun tag team match from start to finish. Legado del Fantasma impress often with what they can do in the ring, and this contest was no different. Wilde especially stood out.
It is a shame for Legado to take a clean loss, but their time in the title scene has likely passed. Briggs and Jensen are finding their stride, growing from underdogs to genuine contenders.
Grade
B
