WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 29

Credit: WWE.com

In the last episode of WWE NXT 2.0 before NXT Stand & Deliver, this March 29 edition of the brand would feature multiple clashes of rivals while other looked to set their path for WrestleMania weekend.

Cameron Grimes, Roderick Strong and A-Kid lost their qualifying matches for the NXT North American Championship ladder match, but Carmelo Hayes granted them one final shot, facing each other in a triple threat match for the fifth spot in the match.

LA Knight looked to get some momentum alongside MSK by challenging their upcoming opponents at Stand & Deliver, Imperium, in a six-man tag team match.

Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen finally got their hands on Legado del Fantasma. Bodhi Hayward fought for the honor of Chase University against Von Wagner. Draco Anthony stepped up to Joe Gacy.

This show was not the most exciting on paper, but with Stand & Deliver on Saturday, this show was certain to also continue to build big matches like Dolph Ziggler vs. Bron Breakker and Mandy Rose vs. Cora Jade vs. Io Shirai vs. Kay Lee Ray.