WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 22

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

The WWE NXT 2.0 takeover has been complete. Dolph Ziggler now stands tall as NXT champion, backed up by the former NXT champion Robert Roode. The March 22 edition of NXT 2.0 was focused first on Bron Breakker taking out the champion's partner Roode in a first-time-ever clash.

The women's Dusty Tag Team Classic has gone in multiple unpredictable directions. This week, Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray would battle Dakota Kai and Wendy Choo in the finals.

In a pair of qualifiers for the NXT North American Championship ladder match at NXT Stand & Deliver, Grayson Waller would face NXT UK's A-Kid while Diamond Mine's Roderick Strong fought the dominant Solo Sikoa.

The Creed Brothers are still not sure on who attacked them, costing them their shot at the NXT Tag Team Championships. The Grizzled Young Veterans have denied their involvement but gladly agreed to fight Julius and Brutus Creed to get closer to the tag titles.

This show promised some big matches building toward NXT Stand & Deliver.