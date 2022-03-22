WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 22

WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 22March 22, 2022
The WWE NXT 2.0 takeover has been complete. Dolph Ziggler now stands tall as NXT champion, backed up by the former NXT champion Robert Roode. The March 22 edition of NXT 2.0 was focused first on Bron Breakker taking out the champion's partner Roode in a first-time-ever clash.
The women's Dusty Tag Team Classic has gone in multiple unpredictable directions. This week, Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray would battle Dakota Kai and Wendy Choo in the finals.
In a pair of qualifiers for the NXT North American Championship ladder match at NXT Stand & Deliver, Grayson Waller would face NXT UK's A-Kid while Diamond Mine's Roderick Strong fought the dominant Solo Sikoa.
The Creed Brothers are still not sure on who attacked them, costing them their shot at the NXT Tag Team Championships. The Grizzled Young Veterans have denied their involvement but gladly agreed to fight Julius and Brutus Creed to get closer to the tag titles.
This show promised some big matches building toward NXT Stand & Deliver.
Ladder Match Qualifier: Roderick Strong (w/ Malcolm Bivens) vs. Solo Sikoa
- Commentary mentioned Strong's challenge to NXT UK champion Ilja Dragunov, the rare crossover with NXT UK's current stories.
- Melo explained that there is only one "l" in his name because he's never taking another loss after his loss to Escobar was brought up.
- Sikoa got a solid nearfall off an avalanche into a Samoan drop. Strong did not get close to a win throughout, focusing entirely on technical holds.
Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams joined commentary for this match. Santos Escobar also came out to watch this match more closely as it progressed.
While Roderick Strong held control of this match for a while, he gave Solo Sikoa too much space. Sikoa knocked him off the top rope and hit a diving splash for the win, qualifying for the NXT North American Championship ladder match.
Strong and Sikoa are talented, but this match never felt like it got out of second gear. It did not help that so many people were involved outside the ring.
It was surprising to see The Messiah of the Backbreaker lose clean, but he has not quite been protected in NXT 2.0 in the way he was in the original black-and-gold brand. This could even be the set up for Strong to leave NXT before long.
Grade
C+
Notable Moments
Tony D'Angelo vs. Dexter Lumis (w/ Indi Hartwell)
- Lumis made sliding outside look effortless in a smooth transition many could learn from.
- Wade Barrett is very into Hudson's kissing technique and taking off his shirt.
- The referee dodged the crowbar shot, yet he apparently missed that it hit Lumis in the face.
Backstage, Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta talked about the TMZ article featuring shots of both women, both still trying to one-up one another. Pirotta and Duke Hudson came out after Hartwell to watch this match closely.
Dexter Lumis controlled the action with terrifying focus until he was lured outside by Tony D'Angelo and sent hard into the steel steps. Hudson saw Lumis finally starting to come back and distracted him so that Tony D could grab his crowbar.
Hartwell and Pirotta tried to keep the crowbar away from D'Angelo, who ripped it out of Pirotta's hands and blasted Lumis in the face. Tony D finished the match with his swinging neckbreaker for the win.
Tommaso Ciampa interrupted Tony D's promo afterward, planting with a Fairy Tale Ending. He promised to write his own "fairy tale ending" at NXT Stand & Deliver.
A flat and messy ending took away from a solid match. D'Angelo and Lumis are very interesting as a pairing and could do more than they showed her in the ring.
D'Angelo continued to showcase what he can do in the ring with various opponents. Ciampa is the kind of talent that can push him to the next level, and the story is aided by The Blackheart unofficially selling this as his final match in NXT.
Grade
B-
Notable Moments
Elektra Lopez (w/ Legado Del Fantasma) vs. Fallon Henley (w/ Briggs and Jensen)
- Briggs and Jensen tried to psyche up Henley. Jensen's best advice was that Lopez was beautiful.
- Lopez transitioned a shoulder stretch into a surfboard lock.
Grayson Waller talked himself up before his match tonight, clearly impressed with A-Kid but too cocky to believe he could lose.
Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen made sure that Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde could not get involved, brawling with them to the back. While Fallon Henley landed some physical elbow strikes, Elektra Lopez was too dominant, hitting a spin-out powerbomb for three.
The positive in this match was that there was a story behind it. Henley remains the underdog trying to take on the established talent. The problem is that Lopez is still very green despite her increased spotlight.
The match did not go long before it had to finish to avoid getting messy. At least Henley continues to do solid work in limited action. It is possible she can impress soon on her own merit.
Grade
D+
Notable Moments