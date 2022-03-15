WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 15

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Dolph Ziggler is the NXT champion. This seems impossible until this last month, but now The Showoff is back at the top of a wrestling brand. He pulled this off with the help of Robert Roode, and this week, they would celebrate with The Miz on Miz TV as part of the March 15 edition of WWE NXT 2.0.

In the first qualifier for the NXT North American Championship ladder match, Cameron Grimes would fight Santos Escobar.

A-Kid would make his debut in WWE NXT 2.0 by facing one of NXT's most dangerous technical wrestlers, Kushida.

Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta were the best of friends, and they may now become the worst of rivals. The two would fight one on one to establish who was better.

Tiffany Stratton mocked the wrong woman backstage when she made fun of Sarray. The two have been ready to fight for two weeks and would finally get the chance on this show.

This show showcased a fresh collection of matches that would test young stars on the road to NXT Stand & Deliver.