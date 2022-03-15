WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 15

WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 15March 15, 2022
Dolph Ziggler is the NXT champion. This seems impossible until this last month, but now The Showoff is back at the top of a wrestling brand. He pulled this off with the help of Robert Roode, and this week, they would celebrate with The Miz on Miz TV as part of the March 15 edition of WWE NXT 2.0.
In the first qualifier for the NXT North American Championship ladder match, Cameron Grimes would fight Santos Escobar.
A-Kid would make his debut in WWE NXT 2.0 by facing one of NXT's most dangerous technical wrestlers, Kushida.
Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta were the best of friends, and they may now become the worst of rivals. The two would fight one on one to establish who was better.
Tiffany Stratton mocked the wrong woman backstage when she made fun of Sarray. The two have been ready to fight for two weeks and would finally get the chance on this show.
This show showcased a fresh collection of matches that would test young stars on the road to NXT Stand & Deliver.
The Miz Celebrate Dolph Ziggler's NXT Championship Win
- Miz put over Knight big for his ability in the ring and on the mic. This is likely to be a feud WWE revisits down the line.
- Knight looked right at home next to three guys that have won gold on the main roster.
- The A-Lister was very popular tonight as was Knight.
The Miz introduced his friend and the new NXT champion Dolph Ziggler with Robert Roode. It was revealed that Bron Breakker was sent home to avoid a scene. LA Knight arrived to challenge Ziggler instead.
The Million Dollar Mega Star convinced The Showoff to fight him in the main event. The A-Lister made it official.
Knight talked his way into a championship match just one week after losing to Grayson Waller. It feels like that could have been better explained.
That said, this was a fun, simple segment that barely needed Miz. This was just about adding a necessary spark to a card that was lacking for big matches. The main event got a lot more exciting.
Grade
B
Notable Moments
Ladder Match Qualifier: Santos Escobar (w/ Legado) vs. Cameron Grimes
- Legado del Fantasma got involved, allowing Escobar to trip Grimes off the apron.
- Grimes nearly got the win off an impressive Spanish Fly variant.
- Melo had a great line on commentary about his Create-A-Wrestler having a better rating than either man in the ring. It is a shame that The A Champion did not get a spot in the game.
- Dominik in NXT 2.0 is a smart move that was cleverly set up against Legado.
Cora Jade stole the championships of Toxic Attraction, knowing this would get their attention. Kay Lee Ray and Io Shirai promised to win next week. Dakota Kai and Wendy Choo told Toxic Attraction they did not appreciate their interference last week.
Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams joined commentary to watch closely. Cameron Grimes found his openings against Santos Escobar, but he could not put him away thanks to Legado del Fantasma. Grimes went for the Cave-In, but Escobar turned it into the Phantom Driver to win.
Escobar cut a promo backstage, putting himself over as the greatest luchador. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio arrived where The Master of the 619 told Escobar his son would bring lucha to the next generation. Raul Mendoza agreed to fight Dominik.
This was a back-and-forth exciting match between two of NXT 2.0's best. The series of nearfalls were memorable without over-relying on the two men's signature moves.
It was certainly surprising to see Grimes lose, but Escobar has been well protected in NXT, more so than The Technical Savage. It is still possible that Grimes could find his way into the ladder match.
Grade
B+
Notable Moments
A-Kid vs. Kushida (w/ Ikemen Jiro)
- Kushida had a great series of encounters that allowed him to always find a way back into an armbar.
- Kushida's punt kick on Kid out of the corner echoed throughout the arena.
NXT showed a quick video package for A-Kid before the match. It was also announced in the previous match that the winner of this match would face Grayson Waller next to qualify for the NXT North American Championship ladder match.
Kushida seemed to have A-Kid's number early on, but the NXT UK star answered him counter for counter. Kid shocked the Japanese Superstar with a tilt-a-whirl DDT to win.
It was nice to see Kushida perform on his own, and Kushida and Kid were fluid together throughout beyond a couple messy transitions. It felt like the opening act of an exciting series.
Kid has work to do in order to sell himself to a fresh audience. He had to win here to build that momentum. He can certainly showcase himself if he does get a spot in the ladder match next week.
Grade
B
Notable Moments
Tiffany Stratton vs. Sarray
- Stratton hit a smooth corkscrew senton out of the corner.
Tiffany Stratton attacked Sarray on her way to the ring, making sure that she could not transform by ripping off her necklace. The attack continued into the ring. It took less than a minute once the bell rang for Stratton to take the win off a corkscrew senton off the second rope.
This was the best segment Stratton has been a part of so far. She kept the energy up in a way she has failed so far. This rivalry is starting to take form.
The Warrior of the Sun deserves better than losing to green performers generally, but she is likely to get her win back in a fair fight. She now has even more reason to dislike her new rival.
Grade
C+
Notable Moments
Tony D'Angelo Takes His Shot at Tommaso Ciampa Ahead of NXT Stand & Deliver
- Ciampa brought up how much he appreciated the fans booing him, and they responded by booing him.
- D'Angelo kissed Ciampa on the cheek in his latest allusion to The Godfather.
Backstage, Walter told LA Knight that he did not appreciate him jumping the line with his word.
Tommaso Ciampa explained the gratitude he felt for NXT. He reminisced over his career in NXT, the successes and failures. He was disappointed he would not be NXT champion on WrestleMania weekend, and he had no idea what he would do.
Tony D'Angelo came in with a crowbar that he dropped. He said he respected The Blackheart, but after they shook hands to agree to a match at NXT Stand & Deliver, D'Angelo kneed him between the legs.
Ciampa can always draw emotion out of an audience, and he made this feel like a farewell. It is likely just that as he will probably go to Monday Night Raw post-WrestleMania. Before he goes, he will help put over Tony D.
This match makes a lot of sense as a follow-up to D'Angelo's last feud with Pete Dunne. He is going after NXT originals and sending them off to the main roster.
Grade
A
Notable Moments
Indi Hartwell vs. Persia Pirotta
- Jade using the environment to trap Jayne was a great showcase of what can make The Skater stand out. She needs to get constantly creative in and out of the ring.
- Hartwell and Pirotta walked out together as though they were still a team but could not stop pushing each other around all the way to the ring.
- Pirotta and Hudson had a make-out competition with Hartwell and Lumis after the match that was more awkward than anything.
Cora Jade trapped Jacy Jayne in a cage and Gigi Dolin in a dumpster backstage with their NXT Women's Tag Team Championships.
Persia Pirotta went after the wedding ring of Indi Hartwell, which set off Indi Wrestling. Duke Hudson got involved to distract Hartwell, but Dexter Lumis arrived to counter the distraction. This allowed Hartwell to roll up Pirotta for three.
This was a fine segment, even if the match barely got started before it was over. What worked best was that Hartwell and Pirotta are fighting less like rivals and more like sisters just trying to take the spotlight.
Grade
D+
Notable Moments