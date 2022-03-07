Bleacher Report's Awards for the 2021-22 Men's College Basketball Regular Season

1 of 8

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Just about every year, there is a No. 1 or No. 2 seed from the previous season that fails to even make the tournament, and four months ago, Iowa sure was the obvious choice to fill that seat this year. Luka Garza was the big departure, but the Hawkeyes also lost Joe Wieskamp, CJ Fredrick and Jack Nunge (aka four of their six leading scorers).

From their primary rotation, all they really had coming back was Jordan Bohannon for what feels like his 10th season, Fran McCaffery's two kids (Patrick and Connor) and a freshman reserve by the name of Keegan Murray.

Little did we know that Murray would step right into Garza's shoes as a force of nature for a team that is rounding into form as a serious threat for a multiple-weekend run in the NCAA tournament.

In the process of winning the Wooden Award, Garza averaged 24.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.6 blocks his senior year while shooting 44-of-100 from three-point range. And heading into the Big Ten tournament, Murray is sitting at 23.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.1 blocks with 52 makes in 137 three-point attempts.

Those are remarkably similar numbers, which is staggering when you remember that Murray's primary purpose on the floor last season was to give the defense a shot in the arm. He only averaged about 12 field-goal attempts per 40 minutes as a freshman, but he has increased that rate to 20 shots per 40 minutes and increased his field-goal percentage by almost 50 points.

To compare Murray to another Wooden Award winner, that is some Frank Mason III stuff right there. Kansas' lead guard of yesteryear increased his shot attempt rate by about 50 percent and his field-goal percentage by about 50 points from his junior to senior year. While I'm sure there are plenty of other examples out there of this phenomenon, it's pretty rare to increase both volume and efficiency like that in a single offseason.

If Iowa hadn't spent a good chunk of the year on the NCAA tournament bubble, it's fair to assume there would have been many more seats taken on the "Keegan Murray for NPOY" bandwagon. Who could have guessed that when he ended last season at 7.2 points per game?