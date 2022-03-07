NFL Draft Prospects Who Wish They Had a Do-Over at the Scouting Combine

1 of 8

AJ Mast/Associated Press

According to the majority of draftniks, it's a two-player race to be the first off-ball linebacker drafted between Georgia's Nakobe Dean and Utah's Devin Lloyd (B/R Scouting Report). Dean elected not to work out in Indianapolis, choosing to wait for Georgia's pro day.

In retrospect, maybe Lloyd should have done the same.

Leading up to the combine, the 6'3", 237-pounder made it clear to reporters that he wasn't taking a back seat to anyone in this class—Dean included.

"I feel like everyone out here feels they're the best, as they should," Lloyd said. "These are some of the top athletes in the country, and so everyone has every right to feel that way."

With Dean sitting out workouts, Lloyd had a golden opportunity to solidify that claim.

That isn't what happened.

To be fair, his workout was hardly awful. His 4.66-second 40-yard dash time was faster than Darius Leonard's 40 back in 2018, as were his 25 reps in the bench press.

But his 40 time also ranked in the bottom 10 among linebackers. His 35" vertical ranked outside the top 10. His 10'6" broad jump was 10th at the position. His performance in position drills also wasn't especially impressive.

Now, there's still plenty of tape of Lloyd making plays for the Utes. He will also still have Utah's March 28 pro day and private workouts to shake off this so-so-showing. And in any event, it's still more likely than not that Lloyd will hear his name called on April 28.

But if he was offered a mulligan for Saturday's workout, you can bet the rent he'd take it.