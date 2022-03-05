2022 NFL Combine Takeaways: Ikem Ekwonu Making Push Up Draft Boards & More

2022 NFL Combine Takeaways: Ikem Ekwonu Making Push Up Draft Boards & MoreMarch 5, 2022
NFL prospects continue to get bigger and stronger coming out of college.
The big men in the trenches didn't match the wide receivers in 40-yard-dash times, but this year's offensive line group set a record, with 12 logging sub-5.00-second times. On top of that, a few 300-plus-pounders stole the show Friday, and one of them may have put himself in the conversation for the No. 1 overall pick.
The running backs finished the day, and most of the prospects at the position have a chance to become three-down players. As a group, they caught the ball well in addition to a solid showing in the agility drills.
Starting with a trio of standout offensive linemen, we'll go through the shining stars from Friday's workouts at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
Who cashed in on another opportunity to impress scouts and team representatives in attendance? Did one running back make a strong case for the RB1 label?
Ikem Ekwonu Could Challenge Evan Neal for Top Tackle, Selection in Draft
Ikem Ekwonu had an exceptional performance Friday. He recorded a 4.93-second 40-yard dash time and looked impressive at the beginning of the on-field drill circuit, starting with the five-yard wave.
NFL Network's Bucky Brooks heaped praise on Ekwonu, who has the physical tools to excel on the pro level.
"Big men aren't supposed to move like that.. Icky Ekwonu is different. He's at an elite level simply due to his athleticism and movement skills. If he becomes an A-level technician, you're talking about a super star. A real super star," Brooks tweeted.
According to The Athletic's Connor Hughes, who's in Indianapolis, Ekwonu may have a shot to headline the 2022 class as the No. 1 overall pick, especially after his showing at the combine.
In a post-Super Bowl mock draft, Bleacher Report's scouting department slotted Alabama's Evan Neal in the top spot for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He chose not to work out at the combine, which leaves room for discussion atop the order going forward.
At 6'4", 310 pounds with 34-inch arms and the lower-body movement to mirror pass-rushers step for step on the edge, Ekwonu may rise to the top of the big board for multiple teams in the coming weeks.
Charles Cross Gets Loose with His Feet
Charles Cross' draft stock will spike following the combine. He may have a solid claim for the third-best tackle in the draft behind Alabama's Evan Neal and North Carolina State's Ikem Ekwonu.
Cross recorded a sub-5.00-second 40-yard dash time with a 1.73-second 10-yard split, which showed the explosiveness out of his stance. That's important because offensive linemen must match the quickness of defenders who possess a sudden burst off the line of scrimmage after the snap.
Through the on-field drills, Cross showed great ankle flexion, lateral movement and the ability to shift his 6'5", 307-pound frame on a dime. The Mississippi State product looked fluid in the pass rush protection mirror exercise.
In head coach Mike Leach's Air Raid offense, Cross had a ton of pass-blocking snaps, which makes him a great fit for an offense that's designed to stress defenses through the air, but he moves effortlessly with a bit of a glide that will likely draw interest from teams with a run-heavy or balanced attack as well.
Cross' agility and quickness may elevate him into a top-15 spot for the 2022 draft.
Trevor Penning Shows off Athleticism to Match His Nastiness
An FCS product from Northern Iowa, Trevor Penning looks like he belongs in the conversation among potential first-round picks.
Penning has drawn comparisons to Los Angeles Rams right tackle Rob Havenstein and a now-retired 14-year veteran in Jon Runyan.
During Senior Bowl week in February, Penning turned heads with his physicality, relentless motor and tendency to drive defenders into the ground. On Friday, he flashed his speed, clocking a 4.89-second 40-yard dash time with a 1.71-second 10-yard split.
Not only did Penning tie Kellen Diesch (Arizona State) and Chris Paul (Tulsa) for the second-fastest 40-yard time among offensive linemen, but he scored a 9.93 relative athletic score (RAS) via MathBomb and had a good showing on the field.
Penning looked shifty with light feet and good balance in the agility drills. He's not just a physical tackle who needs to latch onto defenders to win one-on-ones. The 6'7", 325-pounder can also move with quick first-step defenders on the perimeter. He simulated that capability in the pass-protection drills.
Penning will probably come off the board within the top 20, but his highlight days in Indianapolis and Mobile, Alabama, could vault him into the top half of the opening round.
Breece Hall Is Potential Front-Runner for RB1 Draft Spot
Breece Hall may have put a stronghold on the RB1 position in this class with a phenomenal workout performance.
Among the running backs, Hall logged the best vertical jump (40 inches), tied for the third-longest broad jump (10'6") and clocked the sixth-fastest 40-yard dash (4.39 seconds). He also looked comfortable in the receiving drills.
While the 2022 class doesn't have a probable first-rounder, Hall has the qualities of a complete running back with his size (5'11", 217 lbs), athletic profile and pass-catching ability. A team that needs a versatile lead tailback can select him in the second round and feed him 15-20 touches per game.
In all three of his terms at Iowa State, Hall handled the lion's share of the touches out of the backfield, so he has the durability and experience in a big role.
Following the second day of combine workouts, Hall's draft stock rises to a possible top-50 pick with a chance to land a starting job in his rookie season.
James Cook Plays Running Back, Catches Like a Wide Receiver
In today's league, the top running backs can threaten defenses on third down with their receiving skills, and creative offensive coordinators had to like what they saw in James Cook on Friday.
Cook ran a solid 40-yard time (4.42 seconds) and made seamless cuts with the ball in his hands during the on-field drills. He didn't stumble in space, bobble any passes and caught the ball with his hands like a natural receiver.
ESPN's Jordan Reid summed up Cook's traits with the best system fit for him on the pro level.
"Whether it's his feet, hands or acceleration, #UGA RB James Cook is so smooth. Put him in a wide/outside zone scheme and let him flourish. He's an off-tackle runner and receiving threat that can line up anywhere," Reid tweeted.
In four terms at Georgia, Cook only logged 230 carries, so he doesn't project as a featured ball-carrier primed to log 15-plus carries per contest. However, the pass-catching tailback can become a matchup nightmare in the slot or on short routes against linebackers in the middle of the field.
Leading up to the combine, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay thought Cook could be the third running back off the draft board (h/t Bleacher Report's Ian Kenyon). If his Friday outing moves the needle, that projection doesn't seem far off the mark. Cook may follow Breece Hall and Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III in the pecking order.
Pierre Strong Jr. Puts Himself on the Draft Radar
Because of the competition level disparity between the FBS and FCS, prospects from a program in the latter subdivision need every moment to stand out before the draft.
Based on that notion, South Dakota State's Pierre Strong Jr., who tied with Isaih Pacheco for the fastest 40-yard dash (4.37 seconds) among running backs, could see a bigger boost in his draft profile than the speedy Rutgers product.
Despite a breakout 2021 campaign, registering 240 carries for 1,686 yards and 18 touchdowns, per South Dakota State's official website, Strong didn't have much buzz within a running back group that lacked star power. Now draftniks know his name, and some will go back to take a second look at his film from this past season.
As Jacob Infante of NFL Draft Wire noted, Strong aced the running back drills.
"I know these are just drills and not actual in-game situations. But Pierre Strong Jr. looks like the best athlete on the field right now. His breakaway speed and shiftiness have been top-notch in RB drills. #NFLCombine," Infante tweeted.
During the receiving drills, Strong didn't leave a ball on the ground, showing off his soft hands in space after hauling in 42 passes for 328 yards and a touchdown over the past two years.
Most NFL teams employ a running back by committee, but coaching staffs could make good use of a 5'11", 207-pounder with burst and reliable hands in an RB2 role. Look out for Strong in the middle rounds of the draft.
