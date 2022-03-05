2022 NFL Combine Takeaways: Ikem Ekwonu Making Push Up Draft Boards & More

0 of 6

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

NFL prospects continue to get bigger and stronger coming out of college.

The big men in the trenches didn't match the wide receivers in 40-yard-dash times, but this year's offensive line group set a record, with 12 logging sub-5.00-second times. On top of that, a few 300-plus-pounders stole the show Friday, and one of them may have put himself in the conversation for the No. 1 overall pick.

The running backs finished the day, and most of the prospects at the position have a chance to become three-down players. As a group, they caught the ball well in addition to a solid showing in the agility drills.

Starting with a trio of standout offensive linemen, we'll go through the shining stars from Friday's workouts at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Who cashed in on another opportunity to impress scouts and team representatives in attendance? Did one running back make a strong case for the RB1 label?