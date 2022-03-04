2022 NFL Combine Takeaways: WRs Blew the Roof off Lucas Oil Stadium

0 of 8

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is well and truly underway.

Thursday was a day replete with surprises, impressive performances and at least one hand scandal.

The evening belonged to the quarterbacks, tight ends and wide receivers. Little clarity was offered up under center, as the top three prospects under center all fared relatively well. Kenny Pickett was accurate. Desmond Ridder was athletic. Malik Willis showed off outstanding arm strength.

But the night really belonged to the wide receivers. To say that the wideouts tore up the track is an understatement. There were nine sub 4.4-second 40s than you can count without a second hand, and they came from all over the place, whether it was first-round prospects or FCS standouts.

There was also—unofficially at least—the fastest 40-yard-dash in combine history.

Sadly, that time didn't hold. But it's the speed on display at wide receiver where we'll begin our look at Thursday's takeaways.