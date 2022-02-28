Predicting the Nine Fastest 40 Times at the 2022 NFL Combine

9 of 9

Memphis wide receiver Calvin Austin III is an example of how far players can come if they believe in themselves and put the work in. The 5'9", 173-pounder came to Memphis as a walk-on and left as a two-time all-conference performer who topped 1,000 receiving yards in each of the past two seasons.

It took Austin some time to find his footing on the football field, but in 208 and 2019, he shined as a member of the 4x400 and 4x100 relay teams for the Tigers' track team.

In 2020, Austin came into his own on the gridiron, reeling in 63 receptions for 1,053 yards and 11 touchdowns. The latter two categories led the AAC. He fared even better in 2021, notching 74 catches with 1145 yds and eight scores with a 111.1 QB rating when targeted.

Austin continued that momentum into the Senior Bowl in January, impressing Detroit Lions wide receiver coach Antwaan Randle El with the speed in which he absorbed the intricacies of playing the slot.

"He's picking it up. That's good to see because he's going to need to do that," Randle El said, via Jeremy Reisman of Pride of Detroit. "He can burn you outside with some speed, but his stature, he's probably going to have to play inside in this league."

Given his lack of size, Austin's NFL stock is that much more dependent on showing scouts that he can blow the doors off defensive backs. Per Evan Barnes of the Memphis Commercial Appeal, that's exactly what Austin plans to show in Indy.

"Of course, I want to run a super fast time [in the 40-yard dash], and I'm expecting something 4.3 [seconds]," Austin said. "But it's just going to be getting out there and running my own race. When that time comes, it'll be a testament of my training."

Last year, there were three players who ran a sub-4.3-second 40-yard-dash, but those were at Pro Days. Two years ago, only two in Indianapolis clocked in faster than 4.35. Austin will likely check in somewhere in between those numbers, although his track background offers him an edge in trying to crack that 4.3 mark.

A 4.30 flat isn't going to challenge John Ross' combine record. But it will be enough to earn Austin the title of the combine's fastest man and lock the diminutive speedster in as a Day 2 pick.

Projected 40-yard-dash time: 4.30 seconds.