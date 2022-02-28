Predicting the Nine Fastest 40 Times at the 2022 NFL CombineFebruary 28, 2022
Predicting the Nine Fastest 40 Times at the 2022 NFL Combine
The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine begins next week in Indianapolis. There are a number of different components to the event, ranging from medical exams to player interviews and on-field drills. Never mind all the hobnobbing that NFL front offices will do ahead of free agency.
There are also many different aspects to the on-field drills. There's the bench press. The vertical and broad jump. The 20 and 60-yard shuttles. And drills that are unique to each position group.
But the drill that drives the conversation more than any other and gets fans in front of television sets is the "dash for cash."
The 40-yard dash.
Now, whether a fast 40 time translates to NFL success is a matter of debate. The all-time record-holder at the event (wide receiver John Ross III) hasn't exactly had a stellar career. But there's no denying that posting a good 40 time helps a prospect's draft stock.
Now, it's not especially likely that anyone this year will break Ross' record of 4.22 seconds, but there are some speedsters this year who have a real chance of at least claiming the title of the combine's fastest man in 2022.
Here's a breakdown of some of those players, with predictions for what times those prospects will post.
On your mark.
Get set.
Go!
Daxton Hill, S, Michigan
In today's NFL, defensive coordinators praise versatility on the back end—the kind of versatility that Michigan safety Daxton Hill (B/R Scouting Report) possesses. The 6'0", 192-pounder can play both safety positions and the slot, and Nick Falato of Giants Country is one of many draftniks who believe that Hill could work his way into the back half of Round 1.
"He's not the biggest player on defense, and he could sure up some deficiencies in man coverage, but his intelligence in zone coverage along with his overall athleticism make him an ideal target for defensive coordinators craving versatile pieces in their secondary," he said.
"Hill has excellent eyes, isn't scared to tackle, and has some of the best closing burst in the class. He could potentially hear his name called in the back half of the first round."
Of course, for the purposes of this piece, the most important ability is speed. But as Anthony Treash wrote for Pro Football Focus, while Hill isn't known for blazing speed, he has shown the ability to post an excellent 40 time in the past.
"Hill may be the only player who can challenge [Derek] Stingley's status as the top athlete in this class. At The Opening event in high school, Hill posted a 4.3-second 40-yard dash, 4.13-second pro agility and 43.6-inch vertical."
We have seen some safeties and "hybrid" types light up the track at Lucas Oil Stadium in recent years, whether it's Clemson's Isaiah Simmons (4.39 in 2020) or Maryland's Darnell Savage (4.36 in 2019).
Hill might not be quite that fast, but a time in the low 4.4s is a real possibility.
Projected 40-yard dash time: 4.41 seconds
Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati
As Eric Allen & Ethan Greenberg reported for the Jets website, while at this year's Senior Bowl, University of Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder said he knew from the get-go that the Bearcats had something in running back Jerome Ford (B/R Scouting Report),
"The first time he stepped on the field (last year), I was like, 'Whoa.' This is not a back we have seen before," Ridder said. "He's got hella speed, good footwork, but he has power too."
Ford's production speaks for itself. A key part of Cincinnati's surprising run to the College Football Playoff in 2021, Ford piled up 1,319 yards and 19 scores on 215 carries, averaging a robust 6.1 yards per carry. Ford was one of the few Bearcats players who had some success in the playoff loss to Alabama, amassing 77 rushing yards on 15 carries.
Ford didn't do a lot of pass-catching in Cincy, but as Bleacher Report's Nate Tice wrote, Ford has shown the potential to be a true three-down back at the professional level.
Overall, Ford is a balanced runner who can be effective in any type of run scheme. He understands how to take advantage of his blockers but also brings juice to the position to create explosive plays. He will need to continue to refine his route running and pass protection to become a true three-down back, but he has flashes already of being able to contribute on passing downs.
Tice views Ford as a Day 2 prospect, a sentiment shared by most in the draft community. Per Oliver Hodgkinson of Pro Football Network, Ford has also demonstrated the ability to do well in testing. He logged a 4.4-second 40-yard dash and 10.61 100-meter time in high school.
Ford isn't going to be the first running back drafted in 2022, but there is a lot of variance in how the draft community is valuing the top players at that position this year.
Backing up that 4.4-second 40 at the combine would be a big deal for Ford.
Projected 40-yard-dash time: 4.40 seconds
Isaac Taylor-Stuart, CB, USC
At first glance, USC's Isaac Taylor-Stuart (B/R Scouting Report) might appear a prime target for NFL teams, especially those who like their boundary corners on the bigger side. He's a 6'2" 200-pounder with 21 games under his belt at USC.
But while Taylor Stuart has size and athleticism, that hasn't really translated to production. He's not especially strong, hasn't displayed much in the way of ball skills and can be choppy coming in and out of breaks (a common issue among larger cornerbacks).
B/R's Cory Giddings graded Taylor-Stuart as a sixth-round prospect—the kind of player who could be drafted early on Day 3 or wind up as an undrafted free agent.
"Ultimately, Taylor-Stuart has some defining traits that many value at the next level, but his inconsistencies in the run game and covering deep will be a major knock on his game," Giddings said.
Doing well at the scouting combine might be more important for Taylor-Stuart than any other player in this piece. And the drill where he has the best odds of opening eyes (and boosting his stock) has to be the 40-yard-dash.
As Taylor Stuart himself tweeted back in 2017, he has shown the ability to excel in that particular drill, claiming that he peeled off a 4.26 and 4.25 during part of the collegiate recruitment process.
Those times are really, really good. They are also more likely than not hand-timed. But still, any time a player peels off a 40 time in the mid-4.2s, it does more than just raise eyebrows.
It drops jaws.
It's admittedly unlikely that Taylor-Stuart will run that fast in Indianapolis, at least based on his game tape from Southern Cal. But if he can just come in under 4.4 seconds, that's going to make it a lot easier for NFL general managers to justify taking a Day 3 flier on the youngster as a "project" and special teams contributor.
Projected 40-yard dash time: 4.39 seconds
Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA
The University of Texas at San Antonio isn't exactly renowned as a hotbed of NFL talent, but the Roadrunners have put some players in the NFL of late, including a first-round pick in edge-rusher Marcus Davenport.
Cornerback Tariq Woolen (B/R Scouting Report) probably won't be a first-round pick. He may not even be a second-round pick. But the small-school standout has the physical traits and athletic ability to dazzle scouts in Indianapolis and improve his draft stock in the process.
For starters, Woolen, who tallied 25 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, four passes defended and an interception in 2021, has the length that many NFL teams drool over. In fact, at over 6'3" and 205 pounds, Woolen is one of the taller cornerback prospects to come along in a while.
However, as Bruce Feldman of The Athletic wrote in naming Woolen to his "Freaks" list for 2021, Woolen is more than just tall.
The school's mascot is the Roadrunner, but after hearing how fast this guy is, it probably could use him as its logo. Woolen converted from wideout after struggling with catching the ball consistently, but he really bought into the position switch. He has an intriguing combo of length and elite athleticism. He's 6'4 ", 204-pounds but also has broad jumped 11'5" and run a laser-timed 4.34 40. He topped out at 23.33 MPH on the GPS and his flying 10-yard time is .90 seconds.
This isn't to say that Woolen is a perfect prospect. As one might expect from a defensive back of his size, short-area quickness and change-of-direction are both areas where Woolen struggles at times on tape.
But it isn't every year that a cornerback comes along with both the size to hang with lanky boundary receivers and the speed to hold their own against vertical threats.
If Woolen can come anywhere close to that 4.34-second 40-yard dash at the combine, the volume level on the buzz surrounding him is going to be cranked up to Spinal Tap levels.
Projected 40-yard dash time: 4.39 seconds
Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
In a Week 3 contest last year against Georgia Southern, Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks (B/R Scouting Report) found the end zone on a 91-yard catch-and-run. On that play, the 6'3", 225-pounder was clocked running 22.6 miles per hour.
No play in the NFL featured a faster speed last season. Only two plays were faster the year before.
In other words, Burks can run.
Of course, it's not just speed that makes Burks such an interesting prospect. He combines that top gear with excellent size and solid ball skills. The productivity was there last season—66 catches, 1,104 yards, a per-catch average of 16.7 yards a grab and 11 touchdowns.
His route-running could use some improvement, but Burks is widely considered a first-round prospect who could be in the mix to be the first player at his position drafted.
Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com wrote last year that he sees some A.J. Brown in Burks' game.
"I remember watching Brown torch the SEC from the slot. Brown is a little more explosive than Burks, but both guys play with tremendous physicality and toughness. They aren't afraid to work in traffic, and they become special once the ball is in their hands."
The 40-yard dash isn't exactly the best showcase for Burks' skill-set—longer wideouts can at times struggle coming out of the blocks and take a bit for that top gear to kick in.
But if Burks can get a solid start in his 40, it's not at all out of the question that he could run faster than many expect.
If he can get into the high 4.3s, his odds of being the first wideout taken will increase considerably.
Projected 40-yard-dash time: 4.37 seconds
Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
Penn State's Jahan Dotson is one of the most dangerous vertical threats in this year's draft class. As a matter of fact, with Alabama's Jameson Williams rehabbing an ACL tear, Dotson might be the most dangerous deep threat among players who will be working out in Indianapolis. He topped 91 receptions, averaged 13 yards a catch and caught a dozen scores in 2021.
Like many of this year's top receiver prospects, Dotson was also a track star in high school. That ability to get behind defenses drew a comparison to Seattle Tyler Lockett from Bleacher Report's Nate Tice.
"Dotson has the athleticism and skill set to make him a Day 1 starter for any NFL offense," Tice wrote. "While his lack of size and build will make some teams hesitant to take him early and may limit his overall upside, he is a true football player with a competitive streak and dynamic play ability that makes him an exciting prospect whom every team would love to have."
ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper went one step further on ESPN's First Draft podcast (h/t Matt Home of 247 Sports), speculating that a strong showing at the combine could help solidify Dotson as a first-round prospect.
The acrobatic catches, the ability to do dynamic things with the ball in his hands, the ability to change the game with one play in terms of the overall attitude of the football team, to ignite enthusiasm and get that team flowing, he was able to do that. If he's there for Kansas City, I think late first-round he may well be there. ... I like him better than [Chris] Olave.
There are quite a few wideouts (including Dotson and Olave) who will be using pre-draft workouts as an opportunity to jockey for position.
Look for Dotson to use his track background to strike early with an excellent showing in Indy.
Projected 40-yard dash time: 4.35 seconds
Kalon Barnes, CB, Baylor
Baylor's Kalon Barnes will head to the scouting combine with at least one thing in his favor—momentum.
As Cecil Lammey reported for 104.3 FM The Fan in Denver, the 6'0" 183-pound Barnes was one of the stars of this year's East-West Shrine Game practices.
Baylor's Kalon Barnes did a good job of covering his man, no matter the route that was thrown at him. I liked his stop-start ability in coverage, and he certainly has what scouts call "click and close" ability. It was Barnes play downfield that really stood out to me. Barnes will bait receivers into revealing their routes, but he's got the hip swivel to stay with them down the sidelines. There was one play where Barnes turned and followed his receiver downfield only to bat the ball away at the last second. It was almost like he was blocking a shot in basketball. A great play which shows his timing, instincts and athleticism all in one.
Per Dane Brugler of CBS Sports, Barnes, who tallied 23 tackles, five passes defended and an interception last season, also has at least one more thing going for him: world-class speed.
"My guess [for fastest player at the Combine]: CB Kalon Barnes, Baylor," Brugler tweeted. "Twice won Texas HS titles in the 100m and 200m, including a blazing 10.04 in the 100 as a SR. Also ran track at Baylor. He could run a legit 4.2 in Indy."
The 4.2s would be blazing fast, especially given the relatively sluggish times we saw two years ago. With the electronic timing, it's likely that the high 4.3s could just about delineate the high-water mark for 40 times.
With that said, Barnes has the wheels to run one of the two or three fastest 40s in Indianapolis, and that can only help his chances of being selected early on Day 3.
Projected 40-yard-dash time: 4.33 seconds
Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
It sounds a bit odd to say about a player many draftniks expect to be drafted in the first half of Round 1, but the on-field drills at this year's combine are vitally important for LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (B/R Scouting Report).
Back in 2019, Stingley looked the part of a sure-fire superstar in the making. He played as well as any cornerback in the nation and helped lead the Tigers to a national title.
But that phenomenal debut was followed by two injury-marred years (including just three games in 2021). As ESPN's Todd McShay reported, those two very different Stingleys have created something of a rift in the NFL scouting community.
If you go back to 2019 and study his tape, he might have the highest grade of any player in this draft—that's how good he was. A shut down cover corner, six interceptions as a freshman that year. But the last two years, they fell apart at LSU, he had some injuries, only played in 10 games, so there's a lot of debates in war rooms throughout the NFL right now, where does Stingley belong. But I think if he turns it back on, he could be the best cornerback in this draft when it's all said and done.
Stingley's athleticism [when healthy] isn't in question. He peeled off a 4.3-second 40-yard dash and 42-inch vertical for the highest SPARQ score of any player at his position in the 2019 class. Stingley's mission over the next couple of months is showing NFL teams that wildly gifted young defensive back has returned—that he's 100 percent healthy and the best prospect in this draft at a premium position.
Running the fastest 40 time of any defensive player in Indianapolis would go a long way toward hammering that message home. And Stingley absolutely has the wheels to pull that off.
Projected 40-yard-dash time: 4.32 seconds
Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis
Memphis wide receiver Calvin Austin III is an example of how far players can come if they believe in themselves and put the work in. The 5'9", 173-pounder came to Memphis as a walk-on and left as a two-time all-conference performer who topped 1,000 receiving yards in each of the past two seasons.
It took Austin some time to find his footing on the football field, but in 208 and 2019, he shined as a member of the 4x400 and 4x100 relay teams for the Tigers' track team.
In 2020, Austin came into his own on the gridiron, reeling in 63 receptions for 1,053 yards and 11 touchdowns. The latter two categories led the AAC. He fared even better in 2021, notching 74 catches with 1145 yds and eight scores with a 111.1 QB rating when targeted.
Austin continued that momentum into the Senior Bowl in January, impressing Detroit Lions wide receiver coach Antwaan Randle El with the speed in which he absorbed the intricacies of playing the slot.
"He's picking it up. That's good to see because he's going to need to do that," Randle El said, via Jeremy Reisman of Pride of Detroit. "He can burn you outside with some speed, but his stature, he's probably going to have to play inside in this league."
Given his lack of size, Austin's NFL stock is that much more dependent on showing scouts that he can blow the doors off defensive backs. Per Evan Barnes of the Memphis Commercial Appeal, that's exactly what Austin plans to show in Indy.
"Of course, I want to run a super fast time [in the 40-yard dash], and I'm expecting something 4.3 [seconds]," Austin said. "But it's just going to be getting out there and running my own race. When that time comes, it'll be a testament of my training."
In each of the last two Combines,
Last year, there were three players who ran a sub-4.3-second 40-yard-dash, but those were at Pro Days. Two years ago, only two in Indianapolis clocked in faster than 4.35. Austin will likely check in somewhere in between those numbers, although his track background offers him an edge in trying to crack that 4.3 mark.
A 4.30 flat isn't going to challenge John Ross' combine record. But it will be enough to earn Austin the title of the combine's fastest man and lock the diminutive speedster in as a Day 2 pick.
Projected 40-yard-dash time: 4.30 seconds.