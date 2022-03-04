ACC Tournament 2022: Schedule and Bracket Predictions for Conference Tourney

0 of 4

Chris Seward/Associated Press

The bracket for the 2022 ACC tournament will be finalized on Saturday, which is the final day of regular-season action for the conference. There are seven games taking place, some of which could still have an impact on seeding for the tourney.

However, some things are already clear regarding the ACC tournament. Duke has clinched the No. 1 seed, while Notre Dame, North Carolina and Miami will be the other three teams getting double byes into the quarterfinals. But those schools aren't locked into seeds, and there's some other movement that could occur.

It should be a competitive conference tournament, considering how close many of the teams at the top of the standings have been throughout the season. But Duke should go into the tourney as the favorite, as the Blue Devils (26-4, 16-3 in ACC play) are the only team from the conference ranked in the AP Top 25 poll.

Here's the full schedule for this year's ACC tournament—which will take place March 8-12 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York—followed by predictions for how the final games of the event will play out.