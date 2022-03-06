Quick Takes on WWE's Misuse of Sasha Banks, AEW-ROH, Pushing Ricochet and More

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

With more and more matches being announced for WrestleMania 38 each week, it's also becoming increasingly more clear where certain stars fall on the WWE totem pole.

While celebrities such as Johnny Knoxville and Logan Paul are being prioritized this WrestleMania season, Sasha Banks finds herself in one of the most unimportant matches on the entire show. She's essentially been booked as an afterthought lately despite still being as over with the audience as she is.

Ricochet may soon be joining her on the WrestleMania card coming off his Intercontinental Championship victory on SmackDown. Per Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the NXT alum is reportedly slated for a big singles push going forward, though seeing is believing given the company's track record with him thus far.

Ahead of WrestleMania, AEW will hold its highly-anticipated Revolution pay-per-view this Sunday, March 6 with a stacked lineup from top to bottom. One of those matches will see Thunder Rosa challenge Britt Baker for the AEW World Women's Championship, and as awesome of a moment as it would be to see her finally capture the title, it can be argued it's not quite the right time yet to pull the trigger.

This installment of Quick Takes will delve into the booking of the Baker vs. Rosa rivalry, AEW's acquisition of Ring of Honor, Edge's masterful heel from Monday's Raw, and more.