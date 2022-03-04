Big Ten Tournament 2022: Preview, Predictions and Players to Watch

2 of 3

If accuracy is the aim for predictions, then the safe, boring route is usually the smartest to take.

Would it be all kinds of fun if a team like Rutgers or Indiana played its way off of the bubble by taking down this entire field? Absolutely. But the odds of that coming to fruition are so tiny that predicting it does nothing beyond turning the bold meter all the way up.

The eye test and the stat sheet both say the tournament champion will likely come from the ranked quintet: Wisconsin, Illinois, Purdue, Iowa and Ohio State.

The question is whether offense or balance will be the difference-maker. Purdue, Iowa and Ohio State all tilt heavily toward the opposite end, each ranking 11th or better in adjusted efficiency on that side and 74th or worse on defense, per KenPom.com. Illinois (18th on offense, 32nd on defense) and Wisconsin (42nd and 27th) are better balanced but not as explosive.

Purdue could catch fire and incinerate this entire field. When Iowa's shooters are on, the Hawkeyes can take down anyone. Still, our crystal ball likes Illinois for its experience and ability to win games on either end.