Big 12 Tournament 2022: Schedule and Conference Bracket Predictions

John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Chaos could be coming soon to the Big 12 men's basketball conference.

In a way, it's already here, since the 10-team field will hold a nine-team tournament next week due to Oklahoma State's ineligibility by way of its postseason ban. That might be a minor footnote by the tourney's end, though.

There are no easy outs in this field. West Virginia comes closest to wearing that label, but the Mountaineers: beat Iowa State, lost by a single point to Texas, lost both games to Baylor by single digits and came within seven points of knocking off Texas Tech. West Virginia is ranked 73rd by KenPom.com, making it the conference's only club ranked outside of the top 60 and one of only two to not crack the top 45 (Kansas State, 56th).

While the most likely outcome of the upcoming tournament is a juggernaut like Baylor, Kansas or Texas Tech taking down the field, it doesn't feel remotely hyperbolic to say any team could go on a run.

Buckle up, folks. It's sure to be a wild ride.