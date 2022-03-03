Big 10 Tournament 2022: Schedule and Conference Bracket Predictions

0 of 3

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The seeding permutations for the 2022 Big Ten tournament became a bit more complicated after a handful of unexpected results.

The Ohio State Buckeyes' home loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Tuesday opened up the race for the No. 4 seed to as many as five teams.

As of Thursday morning, Ohio State, the Iowa Hawkeyes, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Michigan State Spartans and Michigan Wolverines are within one game of each other in the loss column between fourth and eighth place.

Those five programs will likely change positions more over the next few days since some of them play each other before the regular season concludes.

The Wisconsin Badgers are one win away from securing the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten tournament. They clinched at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season crown with a win over the Purdue Boilermakers on Tuesday.

The bracket picture for the bottom six teams in the conference is much clearer than the mess directly above it. Indiana's home loss to Rutgers on Wednesday likely made it the best of the teams at .500 or worse in Big Ten play.