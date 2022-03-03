Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Vince McMahon, Ring of Honor, More

1 of 4

There is a lot of speculation about an in-ring appearance for Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 38, but Sean Ross Sapp reported Wednesday that the WWE chairman's forthcoming appearance on The Pat McAfee Show is scheduled to be a straight-up, "real" interview.

McMahon has not sat down for a formal interview in eight years, when he appeared on "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's podcast.

The Chairman of the Board will likely utilize the interview to help promote WrestleMania, per Sapp, but it seems the intention is to have a genuine interview with one of the most engaging and energetic personalities in sports and entertainment in McAfee.

Could it possibly lead to a match on the biggest show of the year? Sure. Just probably not featuring McMahon himself.

McAfee can hang in the ring. We saw it more than once in NXT, including a jaw-dropping performance inside WarGames. A match with Austin Theory should not be out of the question, especially after the owner of the company's protege brought the topic up Monday night on Raw.

McMahon, though, is far past the man who could be counted on to have fun brawls with top stars on wrestling's grandest stage, and such a match would only highlight his limitations and have fans longing for years gone by.