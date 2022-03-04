When to Watch Duke-UNC, OVC/MVC Title Games & More in Huge College Hoops Weekend

2 of 6

Headliner: No. 7 Kentucky at Florida (2 p.m. ET on CBS)

For both the headliner and the undercard of the mid-afternoon slate, we've got one team smack dab on the bubble with a massive opportunity to pick off a projected No. 2 seed. And we're highlighting the SEC showdown over the Big Ten battle because at least the bubble team is at home in this one.

Florida nearly kissed its bid goodbye on Tuesday night, trailing by eight at Vanderbilt when the game's final media timeout happened. But the Gators outscored the Commodores 14-2 the rest of the way to remain in the hunt.

They need another big win, though. To this point, all they have is a home win over Auburn and a neutral win over Ohio State (which doesn't look as good after the Buckeyes' recent losses to Maryland and Nebraska). That would probably be alright if the Gators had no bad losses, but a 15-point Quadrant 4 home loss to Texas Southern remains a significant issue. If Florida doesn't beat Kentucky here, it's probably going to need to knock off one of the top two teams in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament.

Conversely, if Florida does win, not only would it be in good shape for a bid, but we could also safely remove Kentucky from the list of candidates for a No. 1 seed.

Undercard: Indiana at No. 8 Purdue (2 p.m. ET on ESPN)

It doesn't get much better than one of the best rivalries in college basketball taking place while one team potentially has a spot in the NCAA tournament on the line. And no, I'm not yet talking about North Carolina at Duke.

Indiana is sitting at 18-11 overall with a very bubble-y resume. Home wins over Purdue and Ohio State are all well and good, but a 4-11 record against the top 1.5 quadrants—plus a pathetic nonconference strength of schedule—leaves something to be desired. But a road win over Purdue would cure what ails Indiana's tournament resume.

On the Purdue front, back-to-back nail-biting losses at Michigan State and Wisconsin have probably knocked the Boilermakers out of the mix for a No. 1 seed. But with season sweeps of Illinois and Iowa to their credit along with a neutral-site victory over Villanova, maybe they could still get there by winning out. At this point, though, it seems they're playing for a No. 2 seed.

Other Games to Monitor

Virginia Tech at Clemson (2 p.m. ET on ACCN): The predictive metrics (top 40 in NET, KenPom, BPI and Sagarin) have been keeping 19-11 Virginia Tech on the tournament radar, but the Hokies still have a lot of work to do. A loss at Clemson would likely allow us to remove this team from the conversation.

TCU at West Virginia (2 p.m. ET on ESPN+): This looked like a must-win game for TCU a week ago, but that was before the Horned Frogs won back-to-back home games against Texas Tech and Kansas. They are definitely in and playing for seeding at this point, while West Virginia tries to salvage literally anything after losing 14 of its past 15 games.

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame (2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN News): Must-win game for the Fighting Irish. Simple as that. They might already be on the wrong side of the bubble after losing to Florida State on Wednesday, and a home loss to Pitt would just about bury them for good.

Seton Hall at Creighton (2:30 p.m. ET on FOX): Creighton likely punched its ticket with a win over Connecticut on Wednesday, but one more win wouldn't hurt, right? After all, the Bluejays have a mediocre NET and predictive metrics and don't need to be hanging around the bubble once teams start stealing automatic bids.

North Texas at UTEP (3 p.m. ET on ESPN+): Here's your weekly "Did you know?" trivia: North Texas is the only D1 men's basketball team that is undefeated in true road games this season. The Mean Green has lost just once (at home) since Thanksgiving weekend, and it will be a legitimate at-large candidate so long as that remains true through the weekend.

No. 12 Texas Tech at Oklahoma State (3 p.m. ET on ESPN+): It's the final game of the season for postseason-ineligible Oklahoma State, and it's a chance for Texas Tech to improve its unlikely-but-still-possible case for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. The Red Raiders are in the Nos. 10-15 range in all six metrics with six very impressive wins to their credit.

TBD Missouri Valley Semifinal (3:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports): Of the two MVC semifinals, this is the biggie. Assuming both win on Friday—and, to be clear, assuming ANYTHING in Arch Madness is a fool's errand—this would be the Northern Iowa vs. Loyola-Chicago showdown. The Ramblers might be able to get an at-large bid if they don't win this tournament, but winning this game is non-negotiable.