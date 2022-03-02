49ers' Team Needs to Fill in 2022 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

The San Francisco 49ers got a head start on the entire NFL by making their biggest offseason decision right after their postseason elimination.

The transition to Trey Lance as the starting quarterback is already happening, and that takes a signal-caller off the list of offseason concerns.

San Francisco's hardest work will come in the secondary, where a few players are set to hit the free-agent market. The 49ers could enter the 2022 season with a reworked secondary if they can't re-sign Jaquiski Tartt and a few other defensive backs.

Most of San Francisco's free-agent focus should be on the back end of their defense, but they also need to pay attention to offensive guard, especially if Laken Tomlinson departs for a big-money deal elsewhere.