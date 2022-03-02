49ers' Team Needs to Fill in 2022 NFL Free AgencyMarch 2, 2022
49ers' Team Needs to Fill in 2022 NFL Free Agency
The San Francisco 49ers got a head start on the entire NFL by making their biggest offseason decision right after their postseason elimination.
The transition to Trey Lance as the starting quarterback is already happening, and that takes a signal-caller off the list of offseason concerns.
San Francisco's hardest work will come in the secondary, where a few players are set to hit the free-agent market. The 49ers could enter the 2022 season with a reworked secondary if they can't re-sign Jaquiski Tartt and a few other defensive backs.
Most of San Francisco's free-agent focus should be on the back end of their defense, but they also need to pay attention to offensive guard, especially if Laken Tomlinson departs for a big-money deal elsewhere.
Safety
San Francisco's first major defensive decision in the offseason will be whether to re-sign Jaquiski Tartt.
It would make sense for the 49ers to bring back the safety to be a crucial part of the secondary, but he may have better offers elsewhere.
The 49ers could promote from within, with Talanoa Hufanga partnering Jimmie Ward, but they would still need to fill out depth in that situation.
San Francisco needs to measure whether Hufanga is ready to take over the starting role in his second year if Tartt departs. If not, the 49ers could look to a veteran safety in the free-agent market to help Hufanga's development and add more quality to the secondary.
Defensive back depth is never a bad thing in a division where Matthew Stafford, Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson love to air out the ball.
Jayron Kearse, Jordan Whitehead and Xavier Woods are among the safeties the 49ers could target if Tartt exits the franchise and it wants to add more depth.
Cornerback
The other part of the defensive backfield needs some work as well.
The 49ers may be more inclined to target a top-tier cornerback, like J.C. Jackson or Carlton Davis, to add to that part of the field if Tartt leaves and Ward and Hufanga are the starting safeties.
San Francisco could lose K'Waun Williams in free agency, and it does not have a lock down corner most teams fear. The 49ers could change that by signing Jackson, Davis or another top-tier cornerback in free agency.
Even signing Darious Williams away from the Los Angeles Rams would be viewed as a boost to a unit that is often put under duress in NFC West action.
Improvements in the defensive backfield would provide a major boost to the squad, and ideally they can help the 49ers deal with the Rams, Seahawks and Cardinals better in one of the fiercest divisions in the NFL.
Offensive Guard
San Francisco needs to figure out whether it will re-sign Laken Tomlinson or go after another offensive guard on the free-agent market.
Tomlinson is one of the best available players at the position, and he may end up somewhere else based on the needs and cash that is thrown out across the league.
The 49ers could look to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Alex Cappa or the Chicago Bears' James Daniels if Tomlinson opts to not come back to the Bay Area.
Tomlinson should be the 49ers' No. 1 priority in free agency because of how important he could be to Trey Lance's development.
A solid interior will go a long way in helping the 2021 first-round pick find his footing in the pocket, and it should allow the 49ers to maintain their strong rushing game.
The loss of Tomlinson would drop the quality at right guard, and it could hurt the 49ers early in the season if they do not find the correct replacement.