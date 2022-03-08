WWE NXT 2.0 Roadblock Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsMarch 9, 2022
WWE NXT 2.0 Roadblock Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights
On the road to WrestleMania weekend and NXT Stand & Deliver, WWE NXT 2.0 would first stop at NXT Roadblock. This show included massive title matches and the end of a long-running heated rivalry.
Dolph Ziggler goaded Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa into giving him an NXT Championship shot in a triple threat match where he could pin The Blackheart to win the title. This match had the makings of an early 2022 classic.
The Creed Brothers won the 2022 men's Dusty Tag Team Classic to earn a shot at Imperium for the NXT Tag Team Championships. Diamond Mine's dangerous duo would cash in that shot at NXT Roadblock.
After months of taunting and sneak attacks, LA Knight was done playing by Grayson Waller's rules. He demanded a Last Man Standing match against the loudmouth heel.
The women's Dusty Classic continued to heat up with two major semifinals clashes. Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray would battle the long-time team of Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro while Raquel Gonzalez and Cora Jade would work together against the odd pairing of Dakota Kai and Wendy Choo.
This show had potential to truly get NXT 2.0 going in the most important season in WWE. Every win had a chance to change the complexion of WrestleMania weekend.
Women's Dusty Classic: Raquel Gonzalez & Cora Jade vs. Dakota Kai & Wendy Choo
Dakota Kai and Wendy Choo isolated Cora Jade in their corner, beating her down while keeping Raquel Gonzalez out of the action. Toxic Attraction attacked Big Mami Cool behind the referee's back, bashing her left knee into the steel post, to make sure she could not help her partner.
Jade fought back against Choo, laying her out in the corner. Kai tagged in and took a hard hit that allowed Gonzalez to tag in. While she fought hard, she was limping through the action. The Captain of Team Kick hit a backstabber and went for the kaio kick.
However, Kai hesitated. She took an awkward Chingona Bomb that did not land flush due to Gonzalez's injury. Kai ended up hitting her second attempt at the kaio kick. Choo hit a Vader Bomb followed by a double foot stomp from Kai to win.
Big Mami Cool limped with help to the trainer's room afterward to look at her knee.
Result
Kai and Choo def. Gonzalez and Jade by pinfall to advance to the finals of the women's Dusty Classic.
Grade
B
Analysis
This was a surprising result from a fine match. Due to the Toxic Attraction attack, Gonzalez never really got to do much in this match. This left the large focus of the match on Jade vs. Choo, which showed off two interesting performers still learning their craft.
Kai and Choo have an interesting dynamic but not one that needed to dominate the women's Dusty Classic. The Captain of Team Kick is not quite selling this odd new gimmick as it does not feel like something she should have to sell. She was a good wrestler with a good gimmick before.
Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley
Tommaso Ciampa cut an impassioned promo about his love for WWE NXT 2.0 and need to be the best. Cameras found The Creed Brothers laid out in the parking lot. Imperium refused to admit to attacking Brutus and Julius Creed. MSK challenged Imperium if The Creed Brothers could not go.
Fallon Henley was unimpressed by Tiffany Stratton early on, and she sent Daddy's Little Girl reeling with physical offense. Stratton responded with a Samoan drop, but she was caught from behind with a kick from Sarray. Henley hit a Shining Wizard to win.
Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen lifted up Henley in victory afterward.
Result
Henley def. Stratton by pinfall.
Grade
D+
Analysis
Stratton is consistently a work in progress, so her matches will not stand out. Henley looked better throughout. It was still a surprise when she won, but hopefully it is a sign that she will get a serious opportunity in the women's division beyond helping Briggs and Jensen.
Sarray has been previously set up as the quintessential babyface, yet she did not just distract Stratton. She cheap shot her rival after just one backstage conflict. It seemed very out of character.