WWE NXT 2.0 Roadblock Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

Credit: WWE.com

On the road to WrestleMania weekend and NXT Stand & Deliver, WWE NXT 2.0 would first stop at NXT Roadblock. This show included massive title matches and the end of a long-running heated rivalry.

Dolph Ziggler goaded Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa into giving him an NXT Championship shot in a triple threat match where he could pin The Blackheart to win the title. This match had the makings of an early 2022 classic.

The Creed Brothers won the 2022 men's Dusty Tag Team Classic to earn a shot at Imperium for the NXT Tag Team Championships. Diamond Mine's dangerous duo would cash in that shot at NXT Roadblock.

After months of taunting and sneak attacks, LA Knight was done playing by Grayson Waller's rules. He demanded a Last Man Standing match against the loudmouth heel.

The women's Dusty Classic continued to heat up with two major semifinals clashes. Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray would battle the long-time team of Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro while Raquel Gonzalez and Cora Jade would work together against the odd pairing of Dakota Kai and Wendy Choo.

This show had potential to truly get NXT 2.0 going in the most important season in WWE. Every win had a chance to change the complexion of WrestleMania weekend.