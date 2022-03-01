WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 1

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

The March 1 edition of WWE NXT 2.0 continued the rise of the brand toward NXT Stand & Deliver. To start, the show would open with a first-time-ever tag team showdown.

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, former SmackDown tag team champions, would step into an NXT ring together to take on the unique pairing of Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa.

Carmelo Hayes has always been unafraid of a challenge, so he gladly accepted a match against Pete Dunne, even with his NXT North American Championship hanging in the balance.

Solo Sikoa set his sights on the biggest man in NXT, going after the dominant former NXT UK champion Gunther. Von Wagner answered a challenge from Andre Chase. Joe Gacy hoped to sway Draco Anthony to his side by forcing him to fight Harland.

The foundation of this show was set, but every episode of NXT 2.0 has its surprise ups and downs. It was all about who would step up for the biggest matches NXT could put on for its WrestleMania special.