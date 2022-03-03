Questions Warriors Must Answer Before End of Regular Season

0 of 3

Jed Jacobsohn/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors are struggling.

It's a relative term, to be sure, and one that only goes back a few weeks. Still, the team that once trounced most everyone it countered early in the 2021-22 NBA season entered Tuesday night having dropped five of its past seven contests, most recently coughing up a 21-point, third-quarter lead against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

In big-picture terms, the five losses aren't super meaningful, although they have prevented the Dubs from gaining any ground on the Chris Paul-less Phoenix Suns and kept the door wide open for the red-hot Memphis Grizzlies. What they have done, though, is reinforce the fact that an NBA title is far from guaranteed.

There are issues to clear up and questions to answer over the remainder of the stretch run. The following three inquiries in particular stand out above the rest.