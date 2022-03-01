Edge Turns Heel on AJ Styles, Finn Balor Wins US Title, More WWE Raw FalloutMarch 1, 2022
Edge Turns Heel on AJ Styles, Finn Balor Wins US Title, More WWE Raw Fallout
The February 28 edition of Monday Night Raw finally began to show WWE in WrestleMania mode. The final hour especially delivered on some big moments.
Edge got the answer for his WrestleMania challenge. AJ Styles stepped up for a dream match both men have long wanted. The story immediately got more exciting as The Rated-R Superstar attacked The Phenomenal One, embracing his dangerous side.
Finn Balor pulled off a big victory over Damian Priest, winning his first WWE United States Championship. This was the moment that pushed The Archer of Infamy over the edge as he turned on The Prince.
Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens continue to tease their WrestleMania future. The Messiah set a challenge to The Usos for a tag team title unification match, confident the two would defeat The Alpha Academy next week for the Raw Tag Team Championships.
Tommaso Ciampa continues his slow integration on to the Raw roster. He got a new entrance theme this week that continues WWE's unfortunate history of turning its stars' themes completely generic.
The red brand brought out its best on Monday night on the road to WrestleMania 38.
Edge vs. AJ Styles Is Set with Edge as the Heel
Edge set a fascinating challenge last week, causing plenty of speculation. Everyone from Finn Balor to Cody Rhodes was considered by fans as a potential opponent, but the easy answer was the right one.
AJ Styles vs. Edge will be one of the best matches on the card for WrestleMania 38. Two of the best wrestlers in WWE are already developing the story to make this a classic.
The Rated-R Superstar's heel turn was a surprise but a good moment to elevate this rivalry. Edge has always been great as the villain and can help solidify The Phenomenal One's run as a face.
It should be interesting to see how far Edge is willing to go and how this will affect Beth Phoenix. After a lot of build for Edge through his rivalries with Seth Rollins and The Miz, it will take some finesse to bring these disparate parts together. Luckily, great veterans are in the mix to sell it.
Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens Tease Welcome Tag Title Unification Option
Each week, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens add a new wrinkle on their road to WrestleMania. This time, the veterans sold the idea for a new WrestleMania match, a clash with The Usos with all the tag team gold on the line.
While speculation abounds for who KO and Rollins could fight on The Grandest Stage of Them All, The Usos were not immediately on the radar, but it may make the most sense.
The tag team division is in dire straits. While Otis and Chad Gable have done what they could, WWE is not letting anyone buy into The Alpha Academy as a threat, while The Viking Raiders have little chance to dethrone The Usos.
WWE could pull off a huge moment for The Bloodline, making them the undisputed champions of WWE by the end of WrestleMania. It would be a huge way to build the biggest stable in the company right now.
On top of that, The Usos can consistently face fresh challengers as champions of both brands similar to the way the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships are handled.
Tommaso Ciampa Is Latest VIctim of WWE's Generlc Entrance Theme Change
WWE often puts everything behind their music team. Jim Johnston was a legendary composer for the company from 1995 to 2017 before making way for CFO$. A year-and-a-half into the partnership, WWE had a mysterious falling out with CFO$ and turned to Def Rebel, a pseudonym for DJDTP.
The team of Doug Davis, Ali Dee Theodore and James Petrie have not impressed with themes so far since 2019. Tommaso Ciampa was the latest wrestler to get a generic change in theme. Only Roman Reigns has truly benefited from his change.
WWE knows the power of a good entrance. A theme, especially at a major event, can define a performer. Generic theme changes have played a role in WWE's recent struggles to get over fresh talent. Keith Lee, Karrion Kross, Ricochet and more lost something when their themes changed.
If WWE wants to work with Def Rebel long term, it is important the group shows it can help to create a unique character for each performer. Ciampa's new theme is almost unrecognizable next to other recent new themes.
The hope, at least, is that WWE will hear these themes and see their effect. No matter how much money was put behind some of these themes, there needs to be a change if these WWE Superstars want to be promoted as top stars.
Finn Balor Wins United States Championship and Finally Pushes Damian Priest
Damian Priest finally fell short. After an up-and-down run as United States champion, The Archer of Infamy could not defeat Finn Balor. The Prince won his first United States Championship and now looks to have a frightening rival in Priest.
A heel turn was always inevitable for Priest. He has played up this split-personality gimmick for a while, but he could only go on beating up heels for so long. A character like this is better suited for a villainous run.
He can now freely dominate his opponents in the ring. He does not have to work from underneath against smaller rivals. He and Balor have a story for WrestleMania 38 if WWE builds it.
While it is disappointing that The Archer of Infamy's run ended with a whimper, he has a chance to shine on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Meanwhile, Balor gets a needed accolade to keep him relevant.
It is about time The Prince was holding gold again. He can prove in the coming weeks and months that he is one of WWE's most versatile performers.