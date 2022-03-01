Edge Turns Heel on AJ Styles, Finn Balor Wins US Title, More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The February 28 edition of Monday Night Raw finally began to show WWE in WrestleMania mode. The final hour especially delivered on some big moments.

Edge got the answer for his WrestleMania challenge. AJ Styles stepped up for a dream match both men have long wanted. The story immediately got more exciting as The Rated-R Superstar attacked The Phenomenal One, embracing his dangerous side.

Finn Balor pulled off a big victory over Damian Priest, winning his first WWE United States Championship. This was the moment that pushed The Archer of Infamy over the edge as he turned on The Prince.

Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens continue to tease their WrestleMania future. The Messiah set a challenge to The Usos for a tag team title unification match, confident the two would defeat The Alpha Academy next week for the Raw Tag Team Championships.

Tommaso Ciampa continues his slow integration on to the Raw roster. He got a new entrance theme this week that continues WWE's unfortunate history of turning its stars' themes completely generic.

The red brand brought out its best on Monday night on the road to WrestleMania 38.