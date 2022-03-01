March Madness 2022: Tournament Schedule, Bracket Predictions for No. 1 Seeds

0 of 5

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

March has arrived, so men's college basketball fans know that madness is on the horizon.

Selection Sunday is set for March 13, and the 68-team tournament will tip shortly thereafter.

Before you can blink, the next champion of men's college basketball will be crowned.

Time is already of the essence, so let's not waste any more of it and get down to business by laying out the tournament schedule and predicting the four teams who will wind up with No. 1 seeds.