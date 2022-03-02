Small-School Prospects Who Will Rise Up Draft Boards at the 2022 NFL Combine

0 of 7

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

For some small-school prospects, the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine will give them more exposure than they've had in their entire collegiate careers.

Southern Illinois' Jeremy Chinn and Lenoir-Rhyne's Kyle Dugger never played in front of a national audience in college. Yet, they secured their status as second-round selections in part because they lit up the combine in 2020.

Some of the biggest names at the event will opt out of drills and workouts. Presumed top-five selection Evan Neal has already announced he won't participate in on-field drills in Indianapolis this week.

These small-school prospects won't have that luxury. The opportunity to compete in football-related drills and interview with teams is their best chance to improve their draft stock.

Here, we'll take a look at players from outside the Power Five conferences who aren't already in the top 32 of the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's latest big board and aim to do just that.