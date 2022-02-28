WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 28March 1, 2022
WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 28
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on February 28.
With just over a month until WrestleMania 38 on April 2 and 3, management still has a lot of work to do when it comes to putting the card together.
This week's show continued that buildup while also focusing on some short-term planning. Following their confrontation last week, Damian Priest put the U.S. title on the line against Finn Balor.
We also heard from Edge regarding his future and his role at this year's 'Mania. Let's take a look at everything that happened on Monday's Raw.
The KO Show/Alpha Academy vs. Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins
Kevin Owens came out with a sideways hat on to kick off the show. He brought out Seth Rollins and proclaimed they would win the Raw tag titles next week. They made their way to the ring for another episode of The Kevin Owens Show.
They welcomed Otis and Chad Gable as their guests for the night. They traded the usual insults you would expect in this kind of segment. KO ended up hitting Gable with a Stunner, so this was turned into a tag match during the break.
We returned to see Otis and Owens duking it out. KO was unable to knock the big man down, but Otis had no issue taking him off his feet with a spinning back fist.
Rollins tagged in but Otis knocked him off the apron into the barricade. Gable came in and started focusing on Rollins' left arm. The tag champs kept him isolated with quick tags to keep themselves fresh.
We returned from another break to see Gable keeping Owens grounded by attacking his knee. Rollins got the hot tag and started taking it to the Olympian with a series of quick strikes and takedowns. He knocked Otis off the apron and hit a falcon arrow for a two-count.
After a buckle bomb from Rollins, a Stunner from KO and a Stomp from Rollins, Gable was finally pinned to end the match.
Grade: A-
Analysis
Not only did we get a funny talk show segment to kick things off, but the tag match that followed featuring the same four guys was great.
Gable is low-key one of the funniest people in all of WWE right now. The exchange he and Owens had on the mic is almost guaranteed to put a smile on your face.
The in-ring action in the tag match was well-paced and looked fantastic. You can't ask for much more from the first half-hour of Raw.
Omos vs. T-Bar
As soon as T-Bar stepped onto the apron, Omos knocked him off into the barricade. He dragged T-Bar to the middle of the ring and the referee refused to start the match.
Omos picked him up and put him in the corner. T-Bar tried to recover and said he could go, so the ref started the match. He avoided a charging Omos in the corner but couldn't avoid the clothesline that followed.
The big man picked him up by his neck and slammed him for the win.
Grade: C-
Analysis
WWE cooled on Omos a bit, but it looks like his push has begun again. Management is back to putting him in squash matches, which is probably the best thing for him until he can do more in the ring.
Unfortunately, this meant T-Bar had to take the loss. He had much better ring gear than he did during his Retribution phase, so at least he appears to be going back to the personality he had in NXT.
While this wasn't much of a match, it did make Omos look dangerous. Let's just hope we don't have to sit through another few months of squash matches before WWE puts Omos in a meaningful feud again.
Becky Lynch, Doudrop and Nikki ASH vs. Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair
Becky Lynch teamed up with Nikki ASH and Doudrop, who are two of her former rivals, to take on Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair in a six-woman tag match.
Lynch asked for Belair to start, but instead of locking up, Big Time Becks dodged her and tagged in Nikki. Morgan came in and had a slightly awkward exchange with Nikki before Doudrop tagged in.
The EST came in and tried to suplex Doudrop, but she had to call in Ripley for help to get it done. The three heels were sent out of the ring so Morgan could take them all down with a dive from the top turnbuckle.
We returned from a break to see Belair roll Lynch up for a quick two-count. She used Belair's braid to yank her into the ring post. Big Time Becks, Nikki and Doudrop each took turn punishing The EST, but nobody could keep her down for the pin.
Ripley finally managed to tag in and she went after Lynch with everything she had. She leveled the champ with a low dropkick and hit a facebuster for a near-fall that was broken up by Doudrop. We got the part of every six-person tag match where everyone takes turns taking each other out.
Belair whipped Lynch with her braid several times before she scored the win over Nikki with the KOD.
Grade: B+
Analysis
The sound of Belair hitting Lynch with her braid was so loud that you have to wonder if WWE edited it in to make it sound more painful. Some of the hits sounded real, but the first one was almost a sound effect of a whip.
This match was enjoyable and gave all six women a chance to get in some offense. Belair spent a little more time in the ring than the other five women, but it was mostly an even split.
It was nice to see them get enough time to make this competitive without rushing from spot to spot. Morgan had some nice high spots and Ripley hit some impressive power moves, but all anybody is going to talk about is the way Belair whipped Lynch several times because it looked and sounded so brutal.
Robert Roode vs. Tommaso Ciampa
Tommaso Ciampa made another trip from NXT to take on Robert Roode this week. This took place because Roode showed up in NXT to help Ziggler take out Ciampa last week, so The Showoff was at ringside.
Ciampa was aggressive right out of the gate, but Roode was able to send him out of the ring. They fought in front of Ziggler, but the former world champion did not get involved because the ref was looking right at him.
Ciampa tried to hit The Fairytale Ending, but Roode countered into a pin for a two-count. Ciampa knocked Ziggler off the apron and rolled Roode up for the win.
Predictable, The Dirty Dawgs attacked Ciampa after the match was over and left him lying in the middle of the ring.
Grade: C
Analysis
This match wasn't necessarily bad, but it did nothing to show us how talented both competitors are. It was quick and designed more to get to the post-match beatdown than anything else.
Ciampa winning was nice, but it was kind of a meaningless victory, especially since he was taken out as soon as the bout was over.
The feud between Ziggler and Ciampa has been good so far, but this was an unnecessary chapter in their story. With a few more minutes, this could have been something special.