WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 28

Kevin Owens came out with a sideways hat on to kick off the show. He brought out Seth Rollins and proclaimed they would win the Raw tag titles next week. They made their way to the ring for another episode of The Kevin Owens Show.

They welcomed Otis and Chad Gable as their guests for the night. They traded the usual insults you would expect in this kind of segment. KO ended up hitting Gable with a Stunner, so this was turned into a tag match during the break.

We returned to see Otis and Owens duking it out. KO was unable to knock the big man down, but Otis had no issue taking him off his feet with a spinning back fist.

Rollins tagged in but Otis knocked him off the apron into the barricade. Gable came in and started focusing on Rollins' left arm. The tag champs kept him isolated with quick tags to keep themselves fresh.

We returned from another break to see Gable keeping Owens grounded by attacking his knee. Rollins got the hot tag and started taking it to the Olympian with a series of quick strikes and takedowns. He knocked Otis off the apron and hit a falcon arrow for a two-count.

After a buckle bomb from Rollins, a Stunner from KO and a Stomp from Rollins, Gable was finally pinned to end the match.

Grade: A-

Analysis

Not only did we get a funny talk show segment to kick things off, but the tag match that followed featuring the same four guys was great.

Gable is low-key one of the funniest people in all of WWE right now. The exchange he and Owens had on the mic is almost guaranteed to put a smile on your face.

The in-ring action in the tag match was well-paced and looked fantastic. You can't ask for much more from the first half-hour of Raw.