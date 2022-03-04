Ranking the Last 10 WWE WrestleMania PPVs

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

A celebrated staple of the pro wrestling industry, WrestleMania has been known as WWE's biggest event of the year since its inception in 1985, and ideally, it should be its best for that very reason.

Of course, that isn't necessarily the case with every installment, especially depending on the build and what the card consists of. WWE has knocked it out of the park with WrestleMania some years and fallen far below expectations with others.

Fans are always debating which WrestleMania events rank where in the greatest-of-all-time conversation. The early installments set the tone for what The Show of Shows is today, and WrestleMania 17 will forever lead the list for many.

Looking at the last decade alone, however, WrestleMania has had its fair share of solid to stellar shows, some of which not often getting the credit they deserve.

Certain events have had a strong undercard with lackluster headliners that left the audience underwhelmed. The opposite has been true as well, whereas only an elite few have contained the complete package.

Ahead of this year's two-night April extravaganza, let's rank every installment from WrestleMania 28 to WrestleMania 37 based on their overall impact and the memorable matches and moments that stood out from each one.