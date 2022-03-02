Early Free-Agent Contracts Raiders Must Consider

0 of 3

Emilee Chinn/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders will kick off a new era this offseason with the arrival of head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler.

The duo's first chance to shape and mold the roster they've inherited will be through free agency. The legal tampering period begins March 12 and runs through to March 14. So McDaniels and Ziegler will have a chance to address team needs and begin putting their stamp on the roster soon enough.

Last year, the Raiders utilized the free-agent market to bring in Yannick Ngakoue and Quinton Jefferson along the defensive line while putting Kenyan Drake in the backfield with Josh Jacobs.

The Raiders are once again in a position to make some noise. They are $19.8 million under the cap and have the ability to get up to $60.5 million in space through simple restructures, per Over the Cap.

That gives the Raiders plenty of ammunition if they are serious about bringing in talent who will help them build on the success they had in 2021.