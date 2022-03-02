Early Free-Agent Contracts Raiders Must Consider

Early Free-Agent Contracts Raiders Must ConsiderMarch 2, 2022
The Las Vegas Raiders will kick off a new era this offseason with the arrival of head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler.
The duo's first chance to shape and mold the roster they've inherited will be through free agency. The legal tampering period begins March 12 and runs through to March 14. So McDaniels and Ziegler will have a chance to address team needs and begin putting their stamp on the roster soon enough.
Last year, the Raiders utilized the free-agent market to bring in Yannick Ngakoue and Quinton Jefferson along the defensive line while putting Kenyan Drake in the backfield with Josh Jacobs.
The Raiders are once again in a position to make some noise. They are $19.8 million under the cap and have the ability to get up to $60.5 million in space through simple restructures, per Over the Cap.
That gives the Raiders plenty of ammunition if they are serious about bringing in talent who will help them build on the success they had in 2021.
CB J.C. Jackson, New England Patriots
The biggest fish who should be on the Raiders' radar is one McDaniels and Ziegler are familiar with. J.C. Jackson has built his reputation as an elite corner in New England, where McDaniels and Ziegler earned their Vegas jobs.
The Patriots have been unwilling to pay up for some great corners throughout the Bill Belichick era. Stephon Gilmore, Malcolm Butler and Darrelle Revis are just a few corners who have been All-Pros in New England but were ultimately allowed to walk or traded from Boston.
Jackson could join that group. He is undoubtedly one of the best corners in football. He allowed a completion percentage of under 50 percent when targeted while pulling down eight interceptions.
Adding Jackson would give the Raiders an elite talent to elevate the defense. As a former Patriot, he would also bring an understanding of what McDaniels will be trying to establish in Las Vegas. He would also be reunited with former Patriots assistant Patrick Graham, who will be the defensive coordinator.
Jackson will likely command a top-of-the-market deal. But the Raiders have the cap flexibility to make that happen.
Proposed Contract: Four years, $80 million.
OT Riley Reiff, Cincinnati Bengals
Whether it's through the draft or a free agency, the Raiders have to find a new starter at right tackle. Brandon Parker was a disaster, giving up eight sacks, racking up nine penalties and registering a 55.8 grade from Pro Football Focus.
To be fair, the Raiders thought they were drafting their starting right tackle in Alex Leatherwood. However, that didn't come to fruition. Leatherwood was moved to guard and gave up eight sacks while getting flagged 14 times.
To have a better offensive line next season, the Raiders don't even have to find a dominant tackle, a competent one would be an upgrade.
That's why Riley Reiff would make sense as a target. He's 33 years old, which means he isn't likely to find a huge payday and could be an affordable option. Yet he would still provide a high floor at the position for the Raiders. He gave up four sacks with just one penalty while playing right tackle for the Bengals this season.
Las Vegas should be comfortable offering a similar contract to the one he played under in Cincinnati. Should the Raiders draft another tackle prospect, it would give them a high-floor alternative who could serve as the team's swing tackle.
Proposed Contract: One year, $6 million.
WR DJ Chark Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars
The Raiders receiving corps already has some great pieces for Derek Carr to work with.
Hunter Renfrow is the prototypical slot receiver. He's a strong route-runner who can win on underneath routes and has been a reliable red-zone target as well. Darren Waller is a mismatch nightmare for the middle of the defense when healthy.
What they need is a field-stretching outside receiver who has the speed to give Carr a downfield threat. Henry Ruggs' removal from the team left a hole in that regard, and DeSean Jackson didn't turn out to be the long-term answer.
DJ Chark Jr. could be. The Jaguars receiver has had an up-and-down tenure with the Jags. In 2019, he showcased his talent with a Pro Bowl season in which he had 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns.
This year, he got off to a slow start and only played in four games before an ACL injury ended his season. But at 6'2" and 199 pounds, Chark is a tall receiver with elite physical gifts. He posted a relative athletic score of 9.94 as a draft prospect.
Chark would pair well with what the Raiders already have on the roster while providing a cheaper alternative to the biggest names on the free-agent market.
Proposed Contract: Four years, $44 million.