CBB's Biggest Star 'Sidekicks' Who Will Make or Break March Madness Runs

Michael Woods/Associated Press

Having a superstar is not a prerequisite for an extended run through the men's NCAA tournament. Even on rosters that do, the programs rely on a vital secondary player, too.

For every Ochai Agbaji and Oscar Tshiebwe, there's a David McCormack and TyTy Washington Jr. And those are just two of the strongest examples of star sidekicks in the 2021-22 season, which is rapidly approaching the win-or-go-home madness that is March.

While the list is subjective, the key factors are overall production and team role, while season splits and recent performance are also considered.