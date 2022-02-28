Steelers' Team Needs to Fill in 2022 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering a new era in 2022, one that won't feature Ben Roethlisberger as the face of the franchise.

Replacing Roethlisberger at quarterback will be a task for the offseason, but it's one best suited for the draft. Prospects like Liberty's Malik Willis and Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder have the potential to be long-term quarterback options. Free agents like Mitchell Trubisky and Tyrod Taylor are far less enticing.

Jameis Winston is a more proven option, but he's coming off a torn ACL and is projected to earn up to $12 million on a one-year "prove-it" deal by Pro Football Focus. The Steelers, meanwhile, have multiple other needs and $29.6 million in projected cap space.

While Mason Rudolph isn't the future in Pittsburgh, he can serve as a bridge to a rookie quarterback.

So if the Steelers don't look for their future starting quarterback in free agency, what positions must they address on the open market? You'll find a look at exactly that here.